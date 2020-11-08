Back

US cities see celebrations on the streets after Biden defeats Trump

Expressions of joy.

Sulaiman Daud | November 08, 2020, 10:27 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Even before the major U.S. news networks assessed that Joe Biden had secured a victory in the state of Pennsylvania, and therefore the election, celebrations were already underway.

While Biden edged tantalisingly close to the threshold of 270 Electoral Votes that would make him the President-elect, his American supporters had started pouring onto the streets, anticipating the announcement.

When major US news networks called the election for Biden at around 12:30am (Singapore time), the celebrations began.

Street parties took place in cities and major urban centres, which mostly voted for Biden over Trump.

Washington DC

New York City, New York

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

San Francisco, California

CNN anchors observed that while the revellers were not observing social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the majority were wearing masks, with some distributing hand sanitiser to others.

Meanwhile, on his way back from the golf course where he learned of the result, Trump's presidential motorcade was greeted by jubilant protesters

President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris gave victory speeches in Biden's home state of Delaware, where he called for unity and urged Americans to unite.

Related story:

Top image by Getty Images.

Young Joe Biden was absolutely gorgeous, Internet rediscovers post-election

From being the youngest Senator to the oldest President in U.S. history.

November 08, 2020, 10:14 PM

Opposition MPs given chance to debate WP motion on criminal justice system but didn’t do so: Indranee

There is consensus the system is not broken, she said.

November 08, 2020, 09:12 PM

China strikes cautious tone with US after Biden's win, but braces for continued tensions

China knows that tensions with the US are staying for good.

November 08, 2020, 07:26 PM

What PAP's internal election is about & what the 2020 results reveal

MS Explains: An internal election for the party's own leadership, but it has significance to Singapore as a whole.

November 08, 2020, 07:16 PM

Osim S'pore selling hottest Christmas presents to pamper your body parts

Cordless design to be used anywhere, anytime.

November 08, 2020, 06:43 PM

PM Lee congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden, says he looks forward to US's global leadership

Both countries have deep economic ties & strong military cooperation with each other.

November 08, 2020, 05:15 PM

2 men dead in M'sia after helicopters believed to have collided in mid-air

Two other victims involved in the accident survived.

November 08, 2020, 05:14 PM

Petition to 'recount or revote' entire US election receives 770,000 signatures

A similar petition was started in 2016 when Trump was projected to be the next President.

November 08, 2020, 03:23 PM

No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Nov. 8, 2 imported cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

November 08, 2020, 03:21 PM

Trump can run again in 2024

A person can be elected to office of the president no more than two terms.

November 08, 2020, 02:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.