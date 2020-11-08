US cities see celebrations on the streets after Biden defeats Trump

Even before the major U.S. news networks assessed that Joe Biden had secured a victory in the state of Pennsylvania, and therefore the election, celebrations were already underway.

West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course pic.twitter.com/WBuipfLydN — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) November 6, 2020

While Biden edged tantalisingly close to the threshold of 270 Electoral Votes that would make him the President-elect, his American supporters had started pouring onto the streets, anticipating the announcement.

When major US news networks called the election for Biden at around 12:30am (Singapore time), the celebrations began.

Street parties took place in cities and major urban centres, which mostly voted for Biden over Trump.

Washington DC

Hundreds of people are singing "Sweet Caroline" in Black Lives Matter Plaza right now. pic.twitter.com/TG7TxosgwY — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 7, 2020

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

New York City, New York

70 degrees and sunny today in manhattan



I cannot explaining the feeling I have right now pic.twitter.com/6QHg4rQY6g — Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) November 7, 2020

Columbus Circle blasting N*Sync’s Bye Bye Bye (guy is nailing the moves *while* standing on a barricade). pic.twitter.com/fhG0ALzEOA — Ali Watkins (@AliWatkins) November 7, 2020

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

I never thought I’d hear a crowd in the streets of Boston singing/rapping/dancing along to #WAP. Only in 2020. pic.twitter.com/5N6BLkt5dT — Steph Solis (@stephmsolis) November 7, 2020

San Francisco, California

CNN anchors observed that while the revellers were not observing social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the majority were wearing masks, with some distributing hand sanitiser to others.

Meanwhile, on his way back from the golf course where he learned of the result, Trump's presidential motorcade was greeted by jubilant protesters

BREAKING - Trump motorcade returns to the White House as thousands of people fill the streets in Washington DC.pic.twitter.com/QT9KzrAe2o — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 7, 2020

President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris gave victory speeches in Biden's home state of Delaware, where he called for unity and urged Americans to unite.

Top image by Getty Images.