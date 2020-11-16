Gorgeous azure bird compared to 'moving piece of porcelain'

An azure tit bird has been causing quite a flutter in Hong Kong recently.

White body with blue patterns on its wings

Hong Kong lifestyle site POPgirl recently discovered the azure tit and posted pictures of it on Instagram.

The bird's distinctive blue patterns on its wings and fluffy white body have since captured many people's attention.

POPgirl compared its wings to a "moving piece of porcelain".

Weighs only 11 to 13 grams

The azure tit bird is a widespread and common resident breeder throughout Russia and Central Asia.

It weighs only 11 to 13 grams, and perch onto branches gently.

Its diet consists of insects, seeds, small invertebrates, larvae of bugs, and eggs.

The azure tit bird is also the eastern counterpart of the common Eurasian blue tit:

Both birds have similar cheery, repetitive calls.

Here's how it sounds:

