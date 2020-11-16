Back

Gorgeous azure bird compared to 'moving piece of porcelain'

Pretty birb.

Syahindah Ishak | November 16, 2020, 10:46 PM

An azure tit bird has been causing quite a flutter in Hong Kong recently.

Here it is:

Photo from bearcat_jewelry/IG.

Pretty.

White body with blue patterns on its wings

Hong Kong lifestyle site POPgirl recently discovered the azure tit and posted pictures of it on Instagram.

The bird's distinctive blue patterns on its wings and fluffy white body have since captured many people's attention.

POPgirl compared its wings to a "moving piece of porcelain".

&ab_channel=WildlifeWorld

Photo from futura.sciences/IG.

Photo jouninygard/IG.

Photo from dr.den._/IG.

Photo from dr.den._/IG.

Photo from dr.den._/IG.

Weighs only 11 to 13 grams

The azure tit bird is a widespread and common resident breeder throughout Russia and Central Asia.

It weighs only 11 to 13 grams, and perch onto branches gently.

Its diet consists of insects, seeds, small invertebrates, larvae of bugs, and eggs.

The azure tit bird is also the eastern counterpart of the common Eurasian blue tit:

Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Both birds have similar cheery, repetitive calls.

Here's how it sounds:

Top images from futura.sciences/IG & jouninygard/IG.

