Tonnes of live Australian lobsters stranded in Chinese airports amid trade tensions

Rising trade tensions between Australia and China could see lobsters suffering collateral damage.

According to ABC News, tonnes of live Australian rock lobsters have been left stranded at Chinese airports and clearance houses while awaiting an inspection but customs officials.

The delay has left exporters fearing that the lobsters could spoil before reaching restaurants and shops.

Beef, barley, and wine exports have also been affected by recent disputes between Australia and China over Covid-19, Hong Kong, and foreign interference, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

Australia's agriculture minister David Littleproud was quoted by Reuters as saying Australia had "serious concerns" about the inspections that began on Friday (Oct. 30).

Littleproud added that Australian officials were seeking clarification from Beijing.

The lobsters are being checked for trace elements of minerals and metals, though Littleproud insisted they'd already been tested before leaving Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald wrote that a rejection of the lobsters or a further delay of more than two days would further escalate trade tensions between the two nations.

The lobsters are unlikely to survive much longer than the next 48 hours.

China represents a lucrative and essential market for Australia lobster exporters, with more than 94 per cent of the country's A$752 million (S$721.3 million) rock lobster exports going to the Asian nation in 2018/2019.

According to Reuters, Australia's Seafood Trade Advisory Group said on Nov. 1 that most Australian exporters had since halted lobster shipments to China, citing the fear of delays.

Top image from Lous Hansel @shotsoflouis via Unsplash