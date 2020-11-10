22 travellers from China arrive in S'pore, no stay-home notice as all Covid-19 negative

A total of 22 travellers from China arrived in Singapore on Friday, Nov. 6, all having tested negative for Covid-19 on arriving here, and not having to serve stay-home notice.

It was the first day Singapore unilaterally opened its borders to visitors there.

The negative status of those new arrivals was revealed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Visitors from the state of Victoria in Australia can also enter the country without SHN as long as they test negative for Covid-19.

This easier access is due to Singapore's move to unilaterally lift its border restrictions.

The same applies to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from China and Victoria.

It is not known how many came to Singapore from Victoria on Friday.

Travellers are only required to declare the country they come from, not the specific state.

Applicants from China or Australia must have remained in their country in the last 14 consecutive days before entry into Singapore.

Chinese and Australians are allowed to leave their own countries, with some restrictions.

Visitors from Brunei, New Zealand & Vietnam previously allowed to do the same

Singapore had earlier announced similar unilateral measures for all forms of travel from Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam and all other parts of Australia except Victoria.

Victoria had been battling more cases than the rest of the country until recently.

CAAS has approved 2,613 requests to come to Singapore from Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia and China, since air travel pass applications opened on Sep. 1.

Of these, 811 visitors have arrived in Singapore as at Friday.

They include:

- 336 from Vietnam,

- 232 from Brunei,

- 115 from New Zealand,

- 106 from Australia and

- 22 from China.

The remaining 1,465 people have yet to travel.

A total of 337 applications have expired.

