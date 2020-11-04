Back

7,000 sq ft warehouse sale in Ang Mo Kio selling toys, appliances & gadgets from S$3

The place is crowded.

Belmont Lay | November 04, 2020, 01:21 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Bee Bee Market Place, a 7,000 sq ft warehouse in Ang Mo Kio is having a sale selling toys, computer gadgets, gaming consoles, kitchen appliances and more.

The massive showroom is stacked with thousands of items at clearance prices.

Here are some of the items on offer:

Portable speaker at S$13:

Step counter at S$10:

Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet at S$10:

Nintendo Switch Gen 2 at S$478:

Rainbow keyboard at S$8:

Power bank at S$10:

Car charger at S$4:

Wireless headphones with cat ears at S$16:

BBQ grill at unknown price:

Multi-head USB cable at S$3:

Forest Pet Families toy set at S$18:

Standing fan at S$39:

Power bank at S$10:

Thermal bottle at S$10:

Bluetooth speaker at S$5:

PS4 Fifa 21 game at S$65:

Toy gun at unknown price:

Infrared thermometer at S$18:

How to get there

To get into Bee Bee Market Place, dial “0503” or “0504” on the intercom when you arrive at the building.

Then press level 5.

Payment is only via PayLah or PayNow.

No cash is accepted.

Address: 38 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 Lobby A #05-03/04 Singapore 569511

Tel: 98652692 / 81575684

Opening hours: 11:30am – 9pm daily

Zaqy Mohamad & WP's Jamus Lim clash over question on S'poreans taking home S$1,300 per month

Singapore's definition of personal income includes CPF contributions and Workfare payouts.

November 03, 2020, 11:14 PM

Knocking her teeth out with hammer & peeing on her food: S’pore family accused of abusing woman with intellectual disability

The victim was a family friend.

November 03, 2020, 10:51 PM

8-year-old girl in Woodlands collision wakes up after 12-day coma

Good news.

November 03, 2020, 09:51 PM

13 more Covid-19 cases discharged, 38 recovering in hospital

New cases on Nov. 3: 7 imported, 2 locally-transmitted.

November 03, 2020, 09:36 PM

Orchard Hotel offers lounge 'workcation' at S$25/day, includes food, free-flow drinks & free parking

Snazzy.

November 03, 2020, 06:36 PM

S'poreans unable to redeem SingapoRediscovers vouchers online can go to physical touchpoints

For those who need help accessing the vouchers.

November 03, 2020, 05:30 PM

10 activity & exploration tours in S'pore like mangrove kayaking, kelong tours & bicycle tours

Get some sun.

November 03, 2020, 05:05 PM

IHLs handled 172 sexual misconduct cases involving students & staff from 2015-19: Sun Xueling

Sun: The number of sexual misconduct cases in autonomous universities is falling.

November 03, 2020, 04:35 PM

9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 3, 7 imported & 2 locally-transmitted

Today's update.

November 03, 2020, 04:27 PM

Management should take the lead & accept steeper wage cuts than their workers: Josephine Teo

Wage cuts may be used to help retain employees, but it must be done carefully.

November 03, 2020, 04:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.