7,000 sq ft warehouse sale in Ang Mo Kio selling toys, appliances & gadgets from S$3

Bee Bee Market Place, a 7,000 sq ft warehouse in Ang Mo Kio is having a sale selling toys, computer gadgets, gaming consoles, kitchen appliances and more.

The massive showroom is stacked with thousands of items at clearance prices.

Here are some of the items on offer:

Portable speaker at S$13:

Step counter at S$10:

Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet at S$10:

Nintendo Switch Gen 2 at S$478:

Rainbow keyboard at S$8:

Power bank at S$10:

Car charger at S$4:

Wireless headphones with cat ears at S$16:

BBQ grill at unknown price:

Multi-head USB cable at S$3:

Forest Pet Families toy set at S$18:

Standing fan at S$39:

Power bank at S$10:

Thermal bottle at S$10:

Bluetooth speaker at S$5:

PS4 Fifa 21 game at S$65:

Toy gun at unknown price:

Infrared thermometer at S$18:

How to get there

To get into Bee Bee Market Place, dial “0503” or “0504” on the intercom when you arrive at the building.

Then press level 5.

Payment is only via PayLah or PayNow.

No cash is accepted.

Address: 38 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 Lobby A #05-03/04 Singapore 569511

Tel: 98652692 / 81575684

Opening hours: 11:30am – 9pm daily