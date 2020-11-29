Back

5 conveyed to hospital after 3-vehicle collision involving tipper truck at Hougang

A serious accident.

Guan Zhen Tan | November 29, 2020, 02:22 PM

A three-vehicle collision between a van, a car, and a tipper truck happened in the evening of Nov. 28 at the junction of Hougang Ave 3 and Bartley Road East.

Three vehicles involved, including tipper truck

A video link sent by a Mothership reader shows that the tipper truck had collided with a blue car, while a van behind the tipper truck had its windscreen and its front passenger door smashed in.

Screenshot via video from Mothership reader.

The tipper truck appeared to have mounted the road divider and crashed into the concrete column of the Bartley viaduct overhead.

Screenshot via video from Mothership reader.

Multiple ambulances, police vehicles, and fire trucks can be seen in the video, while SCDF officers helped to direct traffic away from the accident scene.

A video by SG Road Vigilante contains photos of the aftermath, as well as footage of rescue operations underway.

Five people sent to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that it was alerted to the accident at 8:19 pm on Nov. 28.

Three drivers, a 40-year-old male van driver, a 40-year-old female car driver, and a 34-year-old male tipper truck driver, and two passengers, a 38-year-old female van passenger, and a 43-year-old male car passenger, were conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via video by SG Road Vigilante

