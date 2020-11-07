7 of the most Instagrammable spots to visit in S'pore this Christmas 2020

Thanks to Covid-19, most of us will be stuck in Singapore this festive season.

However, this doesn't mean that Christmas has to suck, even if we can't travel to far-flung locations for snow or other exotic jing-a-lings.

While we might not be able to experience a "White Christmas" on our sunny island, there are other ways to get into the festive mood.

For instance: by visiting these seven spots around the country for some Insta-worthy shots.

1) Marina Square

From Nov. 18 to Jan. 3, 2021, the central atrium at Marina Square will be transformed into a magical Christmas Circus Carnival.

Taking centre stage is an 8-metre tall Christmas ferris wheel and two dazzling tunnels of lighted arches for visitors to walk through and towards the striking centrepiece.

One will also be able to enter a walk-through enclosure with interiors that are cladded with mirrors and visionary art at the base of the ferris wheel, promising an enchanting experience like no other.

More importantly, there are specially curated interactive photo stations around the atrium for visitors to be part of circus acts.

Case in point: you can stand in the middle of an oversized Bull’s Eye Target Board with giant 3D arrows stuck onto it or imagine yourself to be the Ringmaster of a circus as you step on top of a circus pedestal.

With such mesmerising and interactive festive decor here, you'll definitely be able to snap your best Christmas pics with pomp and pageantry.

If you're feeling extra lucky, you can even submit your photo to the Be our Circus Star IG Photo Contest from Nov. 18 to Dec. 27 and stand to win the following prizes:

S$50 Pororo Park Vouchers

Herschel Bags worth up to S$129.90

S$150 Marina Square Gift Vouchers

Click here to find out more about the contest mechanics, rules and regulations.

2) Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES

Next on the list are Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES, which have been joyously transformed into a Whimsical Wonderland from now till Dec. 25, 2020.

Visitors will be greeted by giant, larger-than-life sized Nutcracker soldiers and a myriad of decorative lights at the entrance of The Capitol Kempinski Hotel.

Don't forget to snap pictures with the 8-metre tall Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree as well, which is decorated with life-sized characters from The Nutcracker.

Also at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza are air-conditioned domes that are beautifully decked up for Christmas, providing a cosy and inviting space to hang out at.

Otherwise, those who are looking to spend a romantic evening with their special someone can look forward to dining in bubble domes at CHIJMES Lawn.

As night falls, have your dinner under the stars and witness the light and music projection show depicting Nutcracker-themed Christmas scenes on the facade of CHIJMES Hall.

Click here and here to make your reservations for dome dining at the Outdoor Plaza and at CHIJMES, respectively.

3) Orchard Road

For the 37th year running, Orchard Road's great Christmas Light-Up is back with the theme Love this Christmas.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the precinct's dazzling display of lights and decorations, including snowflakes intertwined with mistletoe and hollies across Somerset, Orchard and Tanglin.

You'll also be able to spot Christmas ornaments such as white and gold baubles hanging from trees and lamp posts along the boulevard, as well as a shimmering main arch at the Orchard-Paterson Road junction.

Do note that the decor will be up from now till Jan. 1, 2021.

4) Changi Airport

From now till Jan. 3, 2021, experience a getaway like no other at The Changi Festive Village.

Jewel Changi's Shiseido Forest Valley will feature a 16-metre tall Christmas tree, of which you'll be able to pose for photos at plenty of photo spots in the Canopy Park.

If you're looking for something a little more unique, consider going for a glampicnic or glampcation.

Alternatively, you can head to Terminal 3's departure hall where you'll be able to see Singapore’s largest double-storey snow house as well as nine majestic and life-like dinosaurs.

Click here to find out more.

5) Gardens by the Bay

Since we can't travel this year, Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland is back with the theme of bringing a slice of Europe to the tropics.

On Nov. 27, the Flower Dome's signature floral displays will make a return with festive plants such as poinsettias, cyclamens, pansies, hellebores, and real Christmas trees, after a short hiatus since the circuit breaker ended in June.

Other Instagrammable spots one can look forward to snapping photos at also include a replica of Gouda City Hall, an iconic landmark in the Netherlands, as well as a wishing well.

Apart from this, there will be specially curated light installations in A Walk of Lights and a six-month long exhibit from Dec. 12, titled Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express.

Click here to buy tickets for A Walk of Lights.

6) Universal Studios Singapore

Take the jolliest holiday photos at Universal Studios Singapore, where you'll be able to meet the Merry Minions of Christmas and other popular cartoon characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Caddaby and more.

Other festive meet and greets you can look forward to also include:

Gru, Lucy and the girls from Illumination’s Despicable Me

Puss in Boots, Kitty Softpaws and Humpty Dumpty from Shrek

The animals from Madagascar

Click here to book your tickets.

7) S.E.A Aquarium

Alternatively, you can visit S.E.A. Aquarium and partake in the festive edition of their dome dining experience: Aqua Gastronomy.

Eight "igloo pods" will be on scene for you to pose with, and diners will be served a "sustainable seafood menu" while enjoying a view of the Open Ocean Habitat.

Find out more about Aqua Gastronomy or make a reservation here.

This sponsored article by Marina Square made this writer want to snap Christmas #ootd shots all day, err day.

Top image via Capitol Singapore and Marina Square