5 men aged 21 to 41 arrested after allegedly attacking 61-year-old at North Bridge Rd

The men will be charged in court on Nov. 17 with rioting.

Jane Zhang | November 16, 2020, 11:14 PM

Five men between the ages of 21 and 41 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

According to a police news release, police were alerted to a case of a 61-year-old male victim who was found unconscious and bleeding at the void deck of Block 9 North Bridge Road on Nov. 15 at around 9:50am.

The victim was subsequently conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identities of the five men suspected to have been involved in the incident and arrested them on Nov. 16 through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim is known to one of the five men, and that the group had purportedly attacked the victim due to a dispute.

The five men will be charged in court on Nov. 17 with rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, the offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and caning.

Top photo via Google Maps.

