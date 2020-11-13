284 gardening plots at 4 parks in S'pore open for application from Nov. 29, 2020

As part of the government's push to transform Singapore into a City in Nature, provisions have been made to encourage green activities such as gardening among the population.

This includes setting aside specific plots for people to grow their plants.

Applications open on Nov. 29

On Nov. 13, the National Parks Board announced that 284 new gardening plots would be open for application.

Each plot is a raised planter bed measuring 2.5m by 1m, and costs S$57 annually (excluding GST). The plots will be leased for three years.

These plots are spread out across four parks in Singapore — Bedok Reservoir Park, East Coast Park, Lower Seletar Reservoir Park and One-North Park.

Here are the number of plots in each park.

Applications for the gardening plots will open for one week from Nov. 29, 10am, to Dec. 6, 10pm, and can be done online.

Plots will then be allocated through computerised balloting.

Successful applicants will be notified on the outcome within three months from the closing date (Dec. 6).

More information as well as the application form can be found here.

Over 2,000 gardening plots in Singapore

In late October, NParks previously announced the opening of over 200 gardening plots in in Yishun, West Coast, Aljunied & Punggol.

These gardening plots are part of the additional 1,000 plots that will be open across 18 parks and gardens throughout Singapore by 2021.

Aljunied Park Bedok Reservoir Park Bedok Town Park Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park Bukit Gombak Park Choa Chu Kang Park Clementi Woods Park East Coast Park Jurong Central Park Kallang Riverside Park Lower Seletar Reservoir Park One North Park Punggol Park Punggol Waterway Park Sengkang Riverside Park Tiong Bahru Park West Coast Park Yishun Neighbourhood Park

This brings the total number of allotment garden plots to over 2,000 plots in 23 parks and gardens in Singapore, according to NParks.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo from NParks website