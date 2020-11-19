S'pore Mint selling 2021 Year of the Ox collectible coins featuring Coney Island bull

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has unveiled the 2021 Year of the Ox Almanac coins.

The coins feature the ox against the backdrop of Coney Island's rustic scenery, perhaps alluding to the wild bull that roamed the island for years before dying in 2016.

Range of prices

This series of collectible coins is the fifth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which will be issued from 2017 to 2028.

Each year's coin series will depict a Zodiac animal against a park or natural landscape in Singapore, while the other side of each coin will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2021.

The 2021 coins will comprise different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects. All 10 versions will be issued on Jan. 1, 2021.

The coins, which come in gold, silver or nickel-plated zinc, have a face value ranging from S$2 to S$200.

Here are what the coins look like and their corresponding prices from the Singapore Mint website.

Price: S$25

Price: S$50

Price: S$120

Price: S$130

Price: S$800

Price: S$2,888

Price: S$160

Price: S$1,088

Price: S$4,280

Price: S$19,998

Price: S$248

Price: S$288

Price: S$4,488

Price: S$20,588

Pre-orders for the coins can be placed with the Singapore Mint from Nov. 19 to Dec. 20.

Coin orders can be placed via the Singapore Mint's phone numbers (6566 2626 / 6895 0288 / 6222 2486 / 6336 2878) or their website here.

The coins will be allocated via balloting if oversubscribed.

Top photo from Monetary Authority of Singapore