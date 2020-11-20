20-year-old pleads guilty to stealing laundry bags from NUS hall to look at women's underwear

A 20-year-old man, Goh An Soon, has pleaded guilty to stealing laundry bags containing the undergarments of women on multiple occasions, from King Edward VII Hall at the National University of Singapore (NUS), CNA reported.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of dishonest appropriation and another charge of trespassing in the hall on eight occasions.

Stole the bags whenever he had an urge to look at female underwear

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Goh went to the hall whenever he felt the urge to look at women's undergarments, on Dec. 19, 2018, Jan. 3, 7, 15, 16, 21, 31, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2019.

At the time of the offences, Goh was a student, although his school is not named.

His modus operandi consisted of checking either the washing machines at the dormitory’s launderettes, or unattended clothing which had been hung to dry in the common corridor.

Goh also claimed that he would then take the undergarments to pantry rooms in neighbouring blocks afterwards, to look at the clothes up close.

He would then leave the undergarments behind in these rooms.

What exactly did he steal?

Some of the items that Goh stole included:

Nine laundry bags containing exercise attire, both male and female undergarments, and socks,

A black leather wallet,

A pair of black shorts, two panties, a bra, and several pairs of socks, which were all hanging along the common corridor.

Goh was eventually arrested on Feb. 1, 2019, when a NUS hall staff noticed him behaving suspiciously in the vicinity of King Edward VII Hall.

As such, the staff followed Goh to the hall's pantry and confronted him there.

The staff then brought Goh to the administration office and called the police.

Prior to this instance, the staff had called the police before to report the other incidents of undergarment theft.

Probation Suitability reported to be prepared

The District Judge has since ordered a probation suitability report be prepared, in accordance with the Prosecution’s submissions.

The Straits Times (ST) further reported that Goh will be sentenced on Dec. 21.

For his charge of dishonest appropriation, Goh is liable for an imprisonment term of up to two years, or a fine, or both.

As for his charge of trespass, Goh may be subjected to an imprisonment term of up to one year, or a fine of up to S$3,000, or both.

