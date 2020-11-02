2 men dead in M'sia after helicopters believed to have collided in mid-air

Two men were killed in an accident after two helicopters were believed to have collided in mid-air in Selangor, Malaysia.

This happened at about noon on Sunday (Nov. 8) in the town of Taman Melawati, Ampang.

Two other victims survived

According to Bernama, the crash involved two helicopters, one blue and one red.

The dead victims were from the blue chopper, and were identified as Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, and Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41.

The other victims of the accident were a man and a woman, aged 66 and 51 respectively, who survived.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that both helicopters were "believed to have collided in mid-air".

Helicopters were involved in a flight training session

A later Bernama report revealed that the two helicopters departed from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, and were involved in a flight training session with four crew members.

It was reported that the two helicopters departed from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, and were involved in a flight training session with four crew members.

The helicopters collided in mid-air, and only one of the helicopters managed to make an emergency landing, while the other crashed.

Malaysia's Transport Ministry's Air Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated a technical investigation into the accident, and that an initial investigation report will be prepared within 30 days from the date of the accident.

Top image via The Star/YouTube.