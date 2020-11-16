5-year-old boy & 4-month-old infant found during drug raids in S'pore: Teen, 16, among 87 arrested

A total of 87 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an island-wide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Nov. 23 to 27, 2020.

16-year-old arrested during CNB operation

The drugs seized included about 1,118g of "Ice", 764g of heroin, 149g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, 1,415g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 77 "Ecstasy" tablets, 155 Erimin-5 tablets, two LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and five bottles and a packet containing liquid believed to be liquid methamphetamine.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$400,000.

The youngest arrested in this island-wide operation is a 16-year-old Singaporean male suspected drug abuser.

Five-year-old and four-month-old children found during raid

On Nov. 23, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Lengkok Bahru, and arrested three suspected drug offenders – a 29-year-old Singaporean male, a 26-year-old Singaporean male and a 19-year-old Singaporean female.

A 26-year-old Singaporean female who later returned to the same unit was also promptly arrested for suspected drug activities.

A total of six packets containing about 3g of "Ice" were recovered in the unit, while drug paraphernalia were found on the 26-year-old Singaporean female.

The five-year-old son of the 26-year-old female and the four-month-old son of the 19-year-old female were also present during the arrest.

Preliminary investigations by CNB showed that the 19-year-old female had brought her four-month-old infant to visit the unit, and later abused drugs along with the 29-year-old male and 26-year-old male in the unit.

Appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of both children were taken care of.

Both children were subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin.

Man tried to hide from CNB officers in storeroom behind false wall

In another operation on Nov. 26, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Edgefield Plains, and arrested a 25-year-old Singaporean male and 24-year-old Singaporean female.

A search was conducted in the unit, and a total of 32 packets containing about 631g of "Ice", three packets containing about 113g of cannabis, and 16 "Ecstasy" tablets were seized.

Cash amounting to S$25,393 was also recovered from the unit.

During the search of the unit, CNB officers detected a storeroom behind a false wall.

Officers moved in swiftly and arrested a 25-year-old Singaporean male who was hiding in the storeroom.

The 25-year-old male had put up a struggle to resist arrest, and necessary force was used to subdue him.

CNB officers found liquid meth concealed in skincare product packaging

On Nov. 23, in one of the cases in this island-wide operation, CNB officers arrested a 39-year-old Singaporean male in the vicinity of Sumang Lane.

The 39-year-old male was brought to his residence in the same residential estate, where a 46-year-old female Singapore PR was later arrested when she returned to the same unit.

A search was conducted, and a total of 15 packets containing about 339g of "Ice", seven "Ecstasy" tablets, and 90 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the unit.

Five bottles and a packet containing liquid believed to be liquid methamphetamine ("meth") concealed in skincare product packaging were also seized from the unit, along with various drug paraphernalia.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.