S'pore boy, 15, dies after fatal Queensway car accident, doctors fought to save him for hours

15-year-old Huang Jun Yong died after he was hit by a car while crossing the road along Queensway towards Jalan Bukit Merah.

Doctors could not save him

Huang was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The incident took place on Oct. 27.

Huang's 18-year-old elder brother said that the family had only been notified only around 2am when police officers showed up at their home. He then rushed to the hospital together with his mother and grandmother.

Huang's brother said that they saw around six to eight doctors in the hospital ward, who told the family that they had tried to resuscitate the victim for two hours.

He also noted that there were a lot of tubes in his brother. Before his younger brother passed on, he told him to "leave peacefully".

The mother, unable to come to terms with her son's passing, had cried out for him to "wake up", but eventually told her son to "go in peace". Driver arrested

A 54-year-old driver has been arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, police said in response to Mothership's queries.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at 8:30pm, and the victim was unconscious when conveyed to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Never had to worry about son

The mother, who is a single mother from Malaysia, told Lianhe Wanbao that her son usually returns home on time and she never had to worry about him staying out late.

On the day of the accident, her son had told her that he would be going out to buy some food, but because his family had later gone to bed, they did not realise that he didn't return home.

Responding to the possibility that he may have been distracted by his phone while crossing the road, the mother said that her son is generally rule-abiding and did not bring his phone out with him that night.

The family hopes that the driver will apologise to the family, but he has not done so yet, Wanbao reported.

"It's been over a week... (the driver) hasn't even called. We just hope he will apologise and take accountability for the matter."

Top photo via Google Streetview.