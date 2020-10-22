Zoe Tay's wax figurine at Madame Tussauds S'pore given a new Versace dress

After six years, Madame Tussauds Singapore has given Zoe Tay's wax figurine a new look.

The refreshed look was unveiled earlier today (Oct. 22).

New black Versace dress

It is now wearing a dress sponsored by Versace, which Tay originally wore to the Star Search Finals in 2019.

Her wax figure twin previously wore a yellow Louis Vuitton dress, which she wore to Star Awards Show 2 in 2013.

Besides Tay, other local figures in the museum include JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, Jack Neo, Gurmit Singh (Phua Chu Kang), as well as former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and his wife.

Be a wax artist

Apart from seeing her restyled figure, Tay also tried her hand on Madame Tussauds' new experience called Behind the Magic.

This is a 90-minute experience where guests get to try to their hand at wax shaping, oil painting and hair insertion.

They can also bring home their own wax souvenir.

You can find more details here.

Top image from Madame Tussauds Singapore and @zoetay10 on Instagram.