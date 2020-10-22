Back

Zoe Tay's wax figurine at Madame Tussauds S'pore given a new Versace dress

Lifelike.

Fasiha Nazren | October 22, 2020, 12:23 PM

After six years, Madame Tussauds Singapore has given Zoe Tay's wax figurine a new look.

The refreshed look was unveiled earlier today (Oct. 22).

New black Versace dress

It is now wearing a dress sponsored by Versace, which Tay originally wore to the Star Search Finals in 2019.

Photo from Madame Tussauds Singapore.

✨🏆🤩🎬🎥👠 人生舞台的大幕随时都可能拉开， 关键是你愿意表演， 还是选择躲避。 🏆 @star_search_2019 #才华横溢出新秀2019 #起点 #吃得苦中苦方為人上人 #坚守岗位 #感恩惜福 #所有挑戰和機會 #喜欢我的工作享受其中苦与乐 #期待是种幸福 #耐力勇氣 🎬 #ZoeTay #鄭惠玉 #惠聲玉影 #佐伊の語 @the_celebrityagency @ch8sg

Her wax figure twin previously wore a yellow Louis Vuitton dress, which she wore to Star Awards Show 2 in 2013.

Photo from Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Besides Tay, other local figures in the museum include JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, Jack Neo, Gurmit Singh (Phua Chu Kang), as well as former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and his wife.

Be a wax artist

Apart from seeing her restyled figure, Tay also tried her hand on Madame Tussauds' new experience called Behind the Magic.

Photo from Madame Tussauds Singapore.

This is a 90-minute experience where guests get to try to their hand at wax shaping, oil painting and hair insertion.

They can also bring home their own wax souvenir.

You can find more details here.

Top image from Madame Tussauds Singapore and @zoetay10 on Instagram.

