Volunteers give 80 mattresses, 100 pillows, chairs, tables & fans to those in need in Henderson estate

During this pandemic season.

Belmont Lay | October 30, 2020, 02:57 AM

Non-profit organisation Keeping Hope Alive on Oct. 25 distributed 80 mattresses and 100 pillows and plenty of other items to the elderly and those in need living in Henderson estate in Singapore.

The items given away included chairs, tables, fans and clothing contributed by volunteers.

The post sharing the distribution exercise said: "It was pure sweat and a lot of hard work. What fuels all the volunteers? It was their love and compassion for the low-income community."

The bulky items were unloaded from lorries and carried to the flats of those in need by volunteers who formed a human chain.

Who are those in need?

To provide a glimpse on who the group is helping, some photos of the recipients of the goodwill were also put up.

An elderly man in one unit, whom the volunteers met, only had a deck chair and one pillow to serve as a resting place.

One family had to sleep on the floor, as their unit was filled with many household items.

One unit had no mattress at all.

One other unit had cardboard lined against the wall on the floor, which its occupant used as a bed.

The post also paid tribute to the volunteers who showed up on a Sunday morning to help out.

One caption said: "Super volunteers who gave up their sleep on a Sunday morning to sweat it out."

