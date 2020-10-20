Back

7 women, aged 24 to 39, arrested for offering sexual services in HDB & private apartments

Islandwide raid.

Belmont Lay | October 20, 2020, 06:14 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

The police have arrested 23 men and eight women, aged between 24 and 76, in a five-day enforcement operation conducted by Central Police Division.

The operation targeted illegal gambling and vice activities allegedly committed at Telok Blangah Crescent, Kelantan Lane, Chay Yan Street, Jalan Besar, Geylang Bahru, Beach Road, Opal Crescent, Jalan Bukit Merah and Chinatown.

Sexual services

During the operation, seven women, aged between 24 and 39, were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice related activities.

These women were believed to have advertised their sexual services online and carried out vice activities at private apartments and HDB residential units.

Gambling offences

A total of 23 men and one woman, aged 46 and 76, were arrested for gambling related offences.

Cash believed to be gambling proceeds amounting to about S$8,300 were seized during the operation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Police statement

Property owners are advised to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Those who knowingly allow their premises to be used for vice-related activities will be prosecuted under the Women’s Charter and could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$3,000, or both.

Repeated offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Those acting as agents or pimps for vice-related activities can be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Under the Betting Act, any person who acts as a bookmaker or for the purpose of book making or settling bets shall be liable on conviction to a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and shall also be punished with imprisonment of up to five years.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, any person who provides unlawful remote gambling services for another shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, any person who games in a common gaming house shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding sic months or to both.

The police will continue to clamp down on criminal activities.

Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

China says 'rest in peace' to Daryl Morey, former Rockets' GM who supported Hong Kong protesters

Anyone who hurts the Chinese people's feelings will have to pay the price, CCTV said.

October 20, 2020, 06:07 PM

SMU student, 24, allegedly filmed upskirt videos of same woman 19 times

He is currently facing two charges.

October 20, 2020, 06:00 PM

I always thought wireless earbuds are uncomfortable & hard to use. Guess I’m wrong.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds are truly comfortable and easy to use.

October 20, 2020, 05:58 PM

Omakase Burger to open flagship outlet at Orchard Central with lowered prices in Nov. 2020

Very near the soon-defunct Picnic.

October 20, 2020, 05:48 PM

Death row Chinese drug dealer apparently committed suicide after escaping Indonesia jail

Up to 291 personnel were deployed to hunt for him.

October 20, 2020, 05:23 PM

S$8.25 nett Wagyu Hamburg Steak at Raffles Place eatery with 50% off from Oct. 23-25, 2020

Each set features Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef.

October 20, 2020, 05:13 PM

Louis Vuitton unveils mahjong set made of engraved jade, reportedly costs S$108,000

High stakes game.

October 20, 2020, 05:11 PM

Here's an easy Japanese cheesecake recipe with just 5 ingredients, no professional baking equipment required

Post-circuit baker ideas.

October 20, 2020, 04:53 PM

2 teens in search of hidden shrine in MacRitchie Reservoir end up lost for hours

The police informed Su's mother at 9:20pm that the boys were found.

October 20, 2020, 04:53 PM

Grandparents brave long bus & plane journey across M'sia to reunite grandkids with family in S'pore

Riddled with challenges.

October 20, 2020, 04:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.