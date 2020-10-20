7 women, aged 24 to 39, arrested for offering sexual services in HDB & private apartments

The police have arrested 23 men and eight women, aged between 24 and 76, in a five-day enforcement operation conducted by Central Police Division.

The operation targeted illegal gambling and vice activities allegedly committed at Telok Blangah Crescent, Kelantan Lane, Chay Yan Street, Jalan Besar, Geylang Bahru, Beach Road, Opal Crescent, Jalan Bukit Merah and Chinatown.

Sexual services

During the operation, seven women, aged between 24 and 39, were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice related activities.

These women were believed to have advertised their sexual services online and carried out vice activities at private apartments and HDB residential units.

Gambling offences

A total of 23 men and one woman, aged 46 and 76, were arrested for gambling related offences.

Cash believed to be gambling proceeds amounting to about S$8,300 were seized during the operation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Police statement

Property owners are advised to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Those who knowingly allow their premises to be used for vice-related activities will be prosecuted under the Women’s Charter and could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$3,000, or both.

Repeated offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Those acting as agents or pimps for vice-related activities can be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Under the Betting Act, any person who acts as a bookmaker or for the purpose of book making or settling bets shall be liable on conviction to a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and shall also be punished with imprisonment of up to five years.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, any person who provides unlawful remote gambling services for another shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, any person who games in a common gaming house shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding sic months or to both.

The police will continue to clamp down on criminal activities.

Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.