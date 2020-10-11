Universal Studios Singapore & S.E.A. Aquarium’s Halloween events have trick-o-treating, costume contests & more

From now till Nov. 3, 2020, you can have a frighteningly fun Halloween with friends and family at Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium.

Universal Studios Singapore brings “Halloween Fun For Everyone”, featuring characters dressed in spooky costumes like Illumination’s Minion Monsters and Sesame Street friends, that you can meet and take photos with.

Both S.E.A. Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore will also offer a trick-or-treat adventure with free candy, and a costume contest with attractive prizes to be won.

Here’s what you can look out for:

Trail of Treats

At Universal Studios Singapore, visitors can follow a trick-or-treat trail around the park where they will meet Minion Monsters and a whole host of other Halloween characters.

The Candy Ambassadors will be stationed near meet-and-greet characters to give out treats such as free candy, gummies, chocolate and more.

Some of the ones we collected were Potato Crisps, Mentos and Ribena Pastilles.

Here are some characters you can meet and take photos with:

DreamWorks Animation’s cast of characters from the Madagascar films

Gru and his family from Illumination's Despicable Me

Sesame Street friends

Dracula, Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein

Minion Monsters featuring FrankenBob, Mummy Stuart and Dracula Kevin

DreamWorks Animation cast of characters from the Madagascar films

Gloria, Alex and King Julien will be joining in the festivities in their own purple and orange Halloween costumes.

While you’re there, don’t forget to look out for the Candy Ambassador so you can pick up your treats!

Gru’s girls from Illumination's Despicable Me

Be entertained by Gru’s cheeky girls from Despicable Me, with their adorable Halloween-themed hat, hair tie and spooky Halloween-themed headphones.

Sesame Street friends

Next, meet Sesame Street friends Elmo and Ernie, who is dressed as an adorable orange pumpkin

Dracula and Bride of Frankenstein

If you’re brave enough, come face-to-face with Dracula and the Bride of Frankenstein (who probably won’t be needing special costumes this Halloween).

Minion Monsters Tricky Treats

The Minion Monsters, featuring FrankenBob, Mummy Stuart and Dracula Kelvin, will make a grand entrance with Candy Ambassadors and a massive float brimming with treats.

Don’t forget to take photos with the adorable Minion Monsters when they get up on stage.

Once you’re done, go on a space mission with Elmo and Super Grover 2.0 on the Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase or hop on board the junior roller coaster, Enchanted Airways.

If you’re looking for even more adrenaline rush, go on a 3D battle with OPTIMUS PRIME and the AUTOBOTS on TRANSFORMERS The Ride: The Ultimate 3D Battle, or get your heart pumping on the Battlestar Galactica: HUMAN vs. CYLON™.

Deep BOO Sea at S.E.A. Aquarium

S.E.A. Aquarium will also offer its own trick-or-treat event, SEAA of Treats, where you can collect treats from Candy Ambassadors at designated photo points.

They will each be stationed beside a backdrop featuring illustrations of creepy marine creatures like the anglerfish.

Spooky marine animals

At S.E.A. Aquarium, the Deep BOO Sea event will also give you an opportunity to get up close with the spookiest-looking marine animals like the wolf-eel:

The wolf-eel is known for its massive appetite, strong jaws, and broad molars, which it crushes its prey with.

You can also learn more about the vampire fish, known for its fang-like teeth that protrude from its lower jaw.

The teeth can grow up to 5cm in length and are so long that they have holes in their upper jaws for the teeth to sit in.

Hunt for the Lost Pearls & win prizes

As you learn more about these marine creatures, keep your eyes peeled and hunt for the Lost Pearls which are hidden within five habitats in the aquarium.

Here is one of them:

Find all five of the lost pearls, solve the riddle and take a photo of them all to redeem a prize at the Guest Services counters, while stocks last.

New Rainforest, Intertidal and Coral Reef Habitats

S.E.A. Aquarium will also offer a refreshed exhibit featuring poison arrow frogs and coral fragments, which will give kids a fun up-close experience with a new discovery pool.

Visitors will also get to learn about the rainforest, intertidal and shallow waters as part of this new immersive experience.

The new Rainforest habitat is home to the poison arrow frog, a beautiful but deadly amphibian.

At the Intertidal habitat, guests will come close to animals such as the epaulette shark, which is named after the two large black spots behind their pectoral fins, which resemble the epaulettes.

Here, visitors will also get to see the knobbly sea star, a native sea star found in Singapore waters.

Visitors will conclude their journey at a never-been-seen habitat showcasing coral fragments where they get to learn how the aquarium carries out its coral propagation programme by mimicking one of their natural reproduction methods.

The new zone will also include an activity corner featuring a wall with an aquarium-themed art piece.

Costume contest

For the first time, both S.E.A. Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore will be offering a costume contest where the most creatively dressed adults and children will win weekly prizes.

All you have to do is post a photo of yourself on Instagram in a costume taken at Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium and Resorts World Sentosa :

Tag and follow @RWSentosa

Include the hashtag #HalloweenFunatRWS

One adult and child will also be selected each day at Universal Studios Singapore and be given prizes on the spot.

Halloween-themed food

If you’re feeling peckish after a day of fun, head to Malaysian Food Street to feast on “Devilish Delights”, featuring Halloween-themed food and drinks from now till Oct, 31, 2020.

From left to right:

Nasi Hantu fried rice, a kampung-style prawn fried rice with chicken satay and fried egg.

Spooky cookies featuring flavours like Gula Melaka, Chocolate Chip, Coconut Pandan and Vanilla Butter

Alternatively, head over to Pizzeria for Halloween-themed pizzas, pastas and cocktails.

Watcher Tagliatelle, a fresh green spinach tagliatelle with beef bolognese sauce.

Fiery Lick Cocktail, made with jalapeños, vodka and cranberries.

Staycation packages

One day is simply not enough to enjoy all that Resorts World Sentosa has to offer this Halloween, so RWS is offering some staycation packages from now till Oct. 31, 2020, priced from S$328.

The staycation packages feature:

A Stay in one of the hotels at RWS such as Equarius Hotel, Hotel Michael or Beach Villas

Complimentary breakfast and parking

Attraction passes or wine

Dining credits

Free Halloween face mask & pumpkin bucket

To get you ready for trick-or-treating, all adult and child ticket purchases to both attractions will receive a complimentary Halloween face mask for adults and a pumpkin bucket for kids.

Kiddos can fill their pumpkin buckets with treats from Candy Ambassadors at the meet-and-greet points.

Halloween promotions

There will also be a series of Halloween promotions for Singapore residents so you get the most bang for your buck:

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Promo

Adult One-Day ticket: S$66 + Free Halloween Face Mask (U.P. S$81)

Child One-Day ticket: S$58 + Free Pumpkin Bucket (U.P. S$61)

Do note that all Singapore Resident One-Day Tickets include early entry to the park from 12pm to 2pm. Guests can attend meet-and-greet sessions or have lunch during this time, before rides begin at 2pm.

S.E.A. Aquarium Promo

Adult One-Day ticket: From S$32 + Free Halloween Face Mask (U.P. S$41)

Child One-Day ticket: S$27 + Free Pumpkin Bucket (U.P. S$30)

With so many attractions and events to look forward to, there’s sure to be something for everyone this Halloween.

Guests can also rest assured that Resorts World Sentosa is a SG Clean accredited destination, where all programmes are organised with a suite of comprehensive safe management measures.

Details

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Fun For Everyone (till Nov. 1, 2020)

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 2pm to 9pm

S.E.A. Aquarium Deep Boo Sea (till Nov. 3, 2020)

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, 098269

Opening hours:

Monday and Tuesday, 10am to 5pm

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays, 9am to 5pm

You can find out more here.

