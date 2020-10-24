There are 3 possible outcomes for US election day. 1 could be a repeat of the 2000 election.

The final presidential debate of the U.S. 2020 election is over, although debates in general may have a smaller impact on elections than one might believe.

Current polling shows Joe Biden with a large national lead over President Donald Trump of about 10 points, although the electoral college of the U.S. means that the polls in individual states will matter more leading up to election night.

Each state is worth a certain number of electoral college votes. The magic number is 270, as the candidate who wins 270 electoral college votes is elected President.

Here's what the electoral college map looked like in 2016.

It didn't matter that three million more voters went for Hillary Clinton on a national level, Trump was able to win by getting more votes within states like Florida, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, so he secured their electoral college votes.

The Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organisation, identified 13 "swing states", or states which were not either reliably Democrat or Republican, and had a chance to vote for either candidate.

These states are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

So assuming these states are still undecided, here's what the electoral map looks like.

Biden is leading in most of these 13 states, but by margins ranging from less than a point to over 10 points.

Brookings acknowledged that while the margin in the swing states may differ from the national margin, they found that the decline in Trump's support from 2016 was distributed "remarkably evenly" among the states, suggesting that national factors were more significant than issues at the state level.

So with all that in mind, there are three ways this could go.

Scenario 1: Biden holds on to his lead

Assuming Trump's fortunes improve and he cuts Biden's national lead to five points, this is what the five-point national Biden lead would look like:

Result -- President Joe Biden.

Scenario 2: Trump cuts Biden's lead to just 2 points

Assuming Trump massively turns things around, and cuts Biden's national lead from around 10 points to just two, which is comparable to his performance in 2016, this is what the electoral map will look like:

Trump wins, and picks up Nevada along the way.

Scenario 3: The up-in-the-air

But Brookings also posited what they called a "nightmare scenario", in which Pennsylvania may be "too close to call" and the outcome of the election is not apparently made clear on election night.

The map may turn out looking like this, with neither candidate reaching 270 electoral votes:

Millennials and older people may recall the 2000 election, where the contest between George W. Bush and Al Gore came down to Florida, which was eventually settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

With the Republicans looking set to confirm Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the election, the Court itself might play the role it did in 2000.

Barrett has refused to recuse herself from a possible vote on the outcome of the 2020 election.

Top image from Getty Images.