Trump appears publicly for the first time since getting Covid-19, doctor says he's no longer contagious

United States President Donald Trump held his first public event on Saturday, Oct. 10 (U.S. time) since falling ill with Covid-19 nine days ago.

Many attendees were maskless

A few hundred people gathered on the South Lawn on the White House to attend the event that Trump called a "peaceful protest" to support "law and order".

Critics, however, said the event looked like a Trump campaign rally -- several people were wearing "Make America Great Again" caps.

The attendees -- most of them part of the Blexit movement that encourages Black voters to leave the Democratic Party -- had their temperatures taken before entering the White House, The New York Times reported.

Several were seen without masks and appeared to be standing close to one another, despite being advised by the White House to don masks and practice social distancing.

Trump said he was "feeling great"

Speaking from the Blue Room balcony overlooking the South Lawn for about 18 minutes after removing the surgical mask he was wearing, Trump said he was "feeling great", AFP and Reuters reported.

Trump continued to downplay the threat from the virus, saying it is "disappearing".

The pandemic has claimed more than 210,000 lives in the U.S. so far.

Saying the country is going to defeat this "China virus", he said the vaccine is "coming out very, very quickly".

Trump also touched on key talking points such as mail voting, the economy, the border wall with Mexico, doing away with former President Barack Obama's Obamacare, and how former Vice President Joe Biden has "betrayed Black and Latino Americans".

The event was held as Trump was set to kickstart a series of campaign events from Monday evening onwards, starting from Florida.

Trump's doctor said he is not contagious

His doctor, Sean Conley, said later that night in a memo that Trump is "no longer considered a transmission risk to others", clearing him for public engagements.

In addition, he said Trump has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours", adding that "all symptoms improved".

However, he steered clear of releasing the results of Trump's latest Covid-19 test, and did not say when he last tested positive.

While Conley said that Trump has undergone an assortment of advanced diagnostic tests that revealed that "there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus", Conley did not name what those tests were.

Trump told Fox News on Friday in his first on-camera interview since getting diagnosed with Covid-19 that he has taken the test on Friday, and expected to take it again the next day.

According to guidelines from the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 patients can remain infectious for up to 20 days or longer after testing positive, and should isolate themselves during that time.

On the other hand, the Biden campaign said the Democratic presidential candidate has tested negative for the virus on Saturday, before he went for a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

