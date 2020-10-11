Back

Trump appears publicly for the first time since getting Covid-19, doctor says he's no longer contagious

Trump has been cleared for public engagements.

Kayla Wong | October 11, 2020, 11:20 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

United States President Donald Trump held his first public event on Saturday, Oct. 10 (U.S. time) since falling ill with Covid-19 nine days ago.

Many attendees were maskless

A few hundred people gathered on the South Lawn on the White House to attend the event that Trump called a "peaceful protest" to support "law and order".

Critics, however, said the event looked like a Trump campaign rally -- several people were wearing "Make America Great Again" caps.

The attendees -- most of them part of the Blexit movement that encourages Black voters to leave the Democratic Party -- had their temperatures taken before entering the White House, The New York Times reported.

Several were seen without masks and appeared to be standing close to one another, despite being advised by the White House to don masks and practice social distancing.

Trump said he was "feeling great"

Speaking from the Blue Room balcony overlooking the South Lawn for about 18 minutes after removing the surgical mask he was wearing, Trump said he was "feeling great", AFP and Reuters reported.

Trump continued to downplay the threat from the virus, saying it is "disappearing".

The pandemic has claimed more than 210,000 lives in the U.S. so far.

Saying the country is going to defeat this "China virus", he said the vaccine is "coming out very, very quickly".

Trump also touched on key talking points such as mail voting, the economy, the border wall with Mexico, doing away with former President Barack Obama's Obamacare, and how former Vice President Joe Biden has "betrayed Black and Latino Americans".

The event was held as Trump was set to kickstart a series of campaign events from Monday evening onwards, starting from Florida.

Trump's doctor said he is not contagious

His doctor, Sean Conley, said later that night in a memo that Trump is "no longer considered a transmission risk to others", clearing him for public engagements.

In addition, he said Trump has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours", adding that "all symptoms improved".

However, he steered clear of releasing the results of Trump's latest Covid-19 test, and did not say when he last tested positive.

While Conley said that Trump has undergone an assortment of advanced diagnostic tests that revealed that "there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus", Conley did not name what those tests were.

Trump told Fox News on Friday in his first on-camera interview since getting diagnosed with Covid-19 that he has taken the test on Friday, and expected to take it again the next day.

According to guidelines from the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 patients can remain infectious for up to 20 days or longer after testing positive, and should isolate themselves during that time.

On the other hand, the Biden campaign said the Democratic presidential candidate has tested negative for the virus on Saturday, before he went for a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Getty Images

S'porean boss: Working in China at 23 years old forced me to do things I wouldn't have done in S'pore

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 11, 2020, 12:30 PM

M'sia Airlines has 'no choice but to shut down' if restructuring plan not backed: CEO

A group of leasing companies has rejected the airline's restructuring plan.

October 11, 2020, 11:59 AM

'It was such a deep state of despair I was in': ex-NMP Anthea Ong on her mental health journey

Stories of Us: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Anthea Ong has been a vocal advocate for mental health support.

October 11, 2020, 11:50 AM

Meet 'lifelike' dinosaurs while jogging or cycling to Changi Airport from East Coast Park on new connector

The display consists of more than 20 different "lifelike" pre-historic creatures from nine species such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

October 11, 2020, 11:33 AM

Universal Studios Singapore & S.E.A. Aquarium’s Halloween events have trick-o-treating, costume contests & more

Singapore residents enjoy a special price for Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium One-Day Tickets, plus free Halloween face masks for adults.

October 11, 2020, 11:00 AM

4 new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious, including Takashimaya & Far East Plaza

Latest update.

October 10, 2020, 11:57 PM

Police arrest 5 men aged 22 to 44 in relation to Serangoon Road knife attack

The police said that they have 'zero tolerance towards such brazen acts'.

October 10, 2020, 11:02 PM

'Phantom of the Opera' streaming on YouTube for free till Oct. 12, 2am

Broadway in your home.

October 10, 2020, 10:48 PM

ACRES appealing for info on illegal trapping of wild birds at Punggol

The alleged poachers used caged birds to attract their targets.

October 10, 2020, 09:43 PM

Couple accused of giving false info to contact tracers: Judge allows return to China, but decision put on hold after prosecution appeal

Chinese nationals Hu Jun and Shi Sha were charged under the Infectious Diseases Act for giving false information about their movements.

October 10, 2020, 07:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.