Back

Trump company paid over S$255,000 in taxes in China between 2013 & 2015: NYT

Overseas deals.

Sulaiman Daud | October 21, 2020, 07:40 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A report from the New York Times (NYT) claims that U.S. President Donald Trump's business dealings in China include a bank account, and his company paid taxes there between 2013 and 2015.

The amount paid was US$188,561 (S$255,464). On Sep. 27, NYT reported that he paid US$750 in federal income tax in one year in the U.S. in 2017.

The report on Trump's China dealings stems from an investigation into the same trove of the president's financial records, which were obtained by NYT.

Account in China to explore hotel deals

The Chinese account is operated by Trump International Hotels Management LLC, a subsidiary of the Trump Organization.

NYT quoted a lawyer representing the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, who said that the company opened an account with a Chinese bank which had offices in the U.S., so as to do business in China.

The company established an office in China to explore the possibility of "hotel deals" in Asia, including licensing deals.

However, according to Garten:

"No deals, transactions or other business activities ever materialised and, since 2015, the office has remained inactive... Though the bank account remains open, it has never been used for any other purpose."

NYT added:

"It is difficult to determine from the tax records precisely how much money Mr. Trump has spent trying to land business in China. The records show that he has invested at least US$192,000 in five small companies created specifically to pursue projects there over the years."

Trump and Biden's stances on China

The report of Trump's dealings in China come at a time when he is seeking to portray himself as the candidate tougher on China than his presidential election opponent, Joe Biden of the Democrats.

Trump previously engaged in a bruising trade war with the Asia-Pacific giant, and signed legislation requiring sanctions against Chinese officials involved in the crackdown in Hong Kong, and the banks they deal with.

Trump has also blamed China for the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it the "China plague" and saying China must be "held accountable".

He has also accused Biden of being soft on China.

In the first presidential debate, he said that Biden labelled his closing of the borders to Chinese travellers as xenophobic, a claim which is disputed.

However, Biden has also accused Trump of being too soft on China during the Covid-19 response, CBS reported in April 2020.

And while Biden has said he will "review" trade policy if he wins, he has also not ruled out ending tariffs on China, reported Japan Times.

"I will use tariffs when they are needed, but the difference between me and Trump is that I will have a strategy -- a plan-to use those tariffs to win, not just to fake toughness," Biden said.

The NYT report might become an election issue, with the pro-Biden group The Lincoln Project tweeting the following:

Trump's allegations about Hunter Biden's China dealings

More recently, Trump has attempted to tie Biden's son Hunter to business dealings in China, alleging that the younger Biden "walked out with US$1.5 billion in a fund".

Hunter Biden owns 10 per cent of a private-equity firm called Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co.

The firm is mainly controlled and funded by Chinese government-owned shareholders, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

However, there is no evidence that Hunter personally received a large payout, NYT said.

Hunter's spokesperson, speaking to WSJ, said that he has yet to recoup his original investment in the company.

"The firm’s business registration shows Mr. Biden’s paid-in capital was about US$425,000 (S$576,106)," said WSJ.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from Getty Images.

China boy, 14, already 2.21m tall, 5cm shorter than NBA star Yao Ming

However, the teenager has flat feet and can't do sports.

October 22, 2020, 02:59 AM

Workers' Party files full motion in Parliament for all MPs to debate Parti Liyana case related issues

A full motion would allow all MPs to join the debate.

October 22, 2020, 01:16 AM

Pope Francis calls for same-sex civil union laws in new documentary, Vatican declines comment

He has almost maintained a more tolerant tone.

October 21, 2020, 11:53 PM

Tembusu College lecturer was fired for 'intimate association with an undergraduate', NUS reveals

A "serious breach" of NUS's Code of Conduct for Staff.

October 21, 2020, 11:10 PM

All 12 imported Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic, includes Egyptian in S'pore to marry fiancée

Two more cases have been discharged.

October 21, 2020, 09:33 PM

Woman with martial arts skills coolly fends off 2 'drunk customers' trying to hit on her

The scene was staged, but loosely based off real events.

October 21, 2020, 07:51 PM

Iconic crab at Osaka temporarily loses 2 legs after 'exhaustion from continuous service'

Delicious accident.

October 21, 2020, 06:31 PM

11 men arrested at Ang Mo Kio industrial office space used as makeshift gambling den

Illegal gambling den.

October 21, 2020, 06:20 PM

SBS bus driver, 72, shelters passengers with umbrella when they alight from & board bus in rain

She said that she doesn't want her passengers to fall sick.

October 21, 2020, 06:19 PM

Private museum in Changi offers S$5 tour that transports visitors to 70s S'pore

Old-school cool.

October 21, 2020, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.