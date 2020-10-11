Back

Bus-train crash in Thailand leaves 17 dead & 30 injured

The collision happened when it was raining.

Kayla Wong | October 11, 2020, 12:46 PM

A collision between a bus and a train in central Thailand on early Sunday, Oct. 11 has left at least 17 people dead and 30 others injured.

Collision happened when it was raining

According to AP, a tour bus carrying 65 passengers was crossing the railway track in Chanchoengsao -- 80 kilometres east of Bangkok -- when a train crashed into it.

They were on their way from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chaochoengsao for a merit-making ceremony.

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told local media PBS TV that the crash happened when it was raining, which might be why the driver "did not see the train".

"The death toll we have so far is 17," the district chief officer said.

All injured passengers have been sent to the hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

Top image via JS100/Twitter

