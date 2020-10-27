Back

Distribution of TraceTogether tokens suspended till Oct. 29, will resume one constituency at a time

Jason Fan | October 27, 2020, 07:14 PM

The distribution of TraceTogether (TT) Tokens will be temporarily suspended, in order to shift to a new mode of distribution.

Starting Oct. 29, 2020, TT Tokens will be distributed at the constituency level, with new collection venues open one constituency at a time.

Long queues at collection centres

It was previously announced that Singapore residents could collect TT Tokens at any collection venue.

However, due to long queues experienced at collection centres, members of the public were told to only collect TT Tokens from their own constituency Community Centres (CCs), starting from Oct. 27.

Now, the distribution of TT Tokens at 38 CCs have been temporarily suspended, in order to shift to a new mode of distribution.

On Oct. 29, residents of Marsiling will be able to collect their TT Tokens, and more constituency CCs will be progressively opened.

According to the media release, by the second half of December, all CCs will be opened for collection, including the initial 38 CCs.

Residents who have not yet collected their Tokens during the first collection wave will be able to do so at that time.

Members of the public can check the TokenGoWhere website to find their designated collection venue, as well as the full collection schedule.

Top image via Smart Nation Singapore/FB.

