Woman, 64, hit by SBS Transit bus while crossing street outside Toa Payoh interchange

A 64-year-old woman was hit by an SBS Transit bus while crossing the street outside of Toa Payoh Bus Interchange on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 3.

The driver of the bus has since been suspended, SBS Transit told Mothership.

Bus hit pedestrian while turning

In a video posted online by SG Road Vigilante, the female pedestrian could be seen standing on the corner of the pavement, waiting to cross the road, as the bus pulled out of the interchange.

As the bus turned left onto Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, it struck the woman as she crossed the road.

[WARNING: Graphic content ahead]

Woman did not sustain serious injuries, driver suspended

Responding to Mothership's queries, SBS Transit's Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Tammy Tan said that immediately after the accident, SBS Transit ground staff were on-hand to provide assistance to her.

Soon after, the woman was conveyed to the hospital, and she received outpatient treatment.

"We are very thankful that she did not sustain any serious injuries and are extremely sorry that this happened," said Tan.

She also added that the bus captain in question has been suspended, pending the outcome of investigations.

Police said in a statement to Mothership that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh at 5:39pm on Oct. 3.

"The 64-year-old female pedestrian was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital," said the statement.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In July 2016, an elderly pedestrian — 78-year-old Wee Joon Kin — was killed after he was hit and run over by an SBS Transit bus right outside of the Toa Payoh Bus Interchange.

The driver of the bus, Malaysian Wong Kum Fatt, was jailed for six weeks and banned from driving for five years in Dec. 2016, reported The Straits Times.

Top photo via Facebook / Singapore roads accident.com.