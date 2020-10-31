Think you can’t cook? These culinary rookies will show you what CMI really means.

Many people turned to baking/cooking during the not-so-recent Circuit Breaker, partly out of necessity, and partly because (I feel) people needed to create something with their hands, as a way to cope with this unexpected curveball.

And so, frankly, it was quite bewildering to find my Instagram timeline flooded with many beautifully-executed culinary projects during our state-imposed exile, as if the Circuit Breaker was the catalyst that unleashed everyone’s inner chef.

Almost everyone.

“Made a Red Velvet cake today for the first time!” fawned a friend while holding up a perfectly moist cake.

“Home-cooked bak kut teh is the best!” gushed another friend, showing off his virgin attempt at the dish. It looked like it came straight out of a recipe book.

Meanwhile, the only culinary adventure I had during Circuit Breaker was trying Samyang’s 2X Spicy Hot Chicken Bowl.

“Confirm he bought from outside,” I muttered under my breath while stabbing at my much-too-spicy instant noodles.

Call it jealousy, frustration, or even mood swings from prolonged cabin fever — seeing so many people cook so well made me sick.

Which is probably why I found “A Rookie and a Recipe” (which incidentally, is the story of my life) so entertaining.

The premise is simple: Take a culinary rookie, lock them in a room with a recipe, and watch them squirm their way through the cooking process, hopefully ending up with something edible.

Trust me. It’s very cathartic.

Each participant has two lifelines — two 3-minute video calls with family members or friends — or three if you count the host, chef Bjorn Shen.

I suspect Shen is extremely long-suffering because man, these rookies are on a whole new level of noob.

How jialat are they? Here are the top three most noob contestants, ranked from CMI to Really Really CMI.

CMI: Can’t handle (almost) dead fish

In the first episode, local personality Xixi Lim was tasked with creating a one-pot Vietnamese catfish dish.

A fairly simple dish, in Shen’s words, so the real entertainment in this episode came from Lim’s reaction to a (barely) live catfish, in other words, the star of her dish:

“It’s disabled! We disabled it for you!” said Shen in a bid to calm the hysterical Lim whose voice jumped an octave higher when she discovered that OMG IT’S STILL MOVING?????

And so began her hilarious ordeal in trying to sever the head of a fish which even in death remained quite determined to keep its head and body intact.

Here she is using one of her lifelines for moral support:

The good news is Lim managed to behead the catfish — after a good amount of frustration and despair — and successfully whipped up the claypot catfish dish, even earning a compliment from Shen.

Sweet.

Really CMI: Can’t identify common vegetables

In episode 7, YES 93.3FM deejay Hazelle Teo revealed that she had to learn how to differentiate between an onion and a bulb of garlic the night before.

My face >> 😳

It was equally hilarious to watch Teo identify a bulb of fennel.

“This one!” she exclaimed excitedly while holding up a lime before realising her mistake.

“This one!” she exclaimed again while holding up pumpkin.

In the end, she managed to find the fennel simply because “it looks like a lightbulb”.

The poor girl desperately needs an education in common vegetables, it seems — she actually had to get a friend to help her find a bulb of garlic.

Thankfully, what Teo lacks in basic vegetable knowledge, she makes up for it in confidence. She managed to put together a spicy prawn linguine that looks pretty decent:

Really really CMI: Talk until no time to cook

The other person who was a hoot to watch was Aiman Haikal in episode 4.

You know it’s going to be a great episode when a contestant’s response to “Roughly chop the carrots” is:

“What is roughly chop seh. Like, am I supposed to ‘roughly’ like ‘angrily’ chop it or what?"

Aiman is one of the rare few who can conduct a monologue and make it watchable.

But as you might know, it’s a gift that is pretty useless when one is trying to make a Mexican chicken mole (say “mo-lay”) — chicken cooked in an earthy, smoky sauce — which requires concentration, a fair amount of multi-tasking, and less blabbering.

Aiman’s talking slowed him down so much that his boss (and one of his lifelines) chose to call and blasted him (or in Aiman’s words, provide “motivational support”) over the phone for being an “embarrassment”.

There were other gems in this episode, like Aiman’s very relatable “5-second Rule” and his repeated failure in trying to multitask:

And when he learned that aggaration is not a rookie’s best friend:

And his meltdown when his chillies JUST WON’T STAY IN THE PAN:

But everything turned out pretty ok — with a little unplanned help from Shen, who personally went into the kitchen to hasten the cooking process.

Here’s the final fusion dish — Chicken mole taco with kimchi (in place of pickles which Aiman didn’t have time to make):

Apparently, it was good enough to sell:

There are seven other culinary rookies in this series, including ex-K-pop idol Tasha Low, actor Aaron Mossadeg, and singer Suthasini.

You can catch “A Rookie and a Recipe” on MeWatch. For those of us who can’t cook, it’s a pretty relatable series with plenty of laughs. Maybe it might inspire you to venture into the kitchen again.

For those who can, there’s always Masterchef Singapore Season 2 to make you feel like a rookie yourself.

