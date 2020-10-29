Back

Passenger gives S'pore taxi driver S$50 note for S$8.40 ride, makes his day

Times are hard.

Belmont Lay | October 29, 2020, 04:13 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Times are hard for taxi drivers in Singapore.

The common sight of long lines of taxis waiting for passengers at taxi stands are a sign that Singapore's recovery has not even started in earnest yet.

So, it comes as a pleasant surprise to taxi drivers when they are on the receiving end of kindness from passengers.

Generous tip

One taxi driver has taken to Facebook to share how a passenger made his day by giving him S$50 for a S$8.40 ride.

The taxi driver initially thought the woman had mistaken the S$50 note as S$10.

But he was delighted to receive more than S$40 in tips at one shot.

He wrote:

Pleasant surprise today!!!

*Passenger, pass me this and say keep it. I still thought she mistook $50 as $10 and highlight to her. Short reply "Dont worry, just keep it".

**most valuable is not the amount of tips but the sincerely of appreciation.

***Do you consider tips as part of income? I dont.

SERVE WITH HEART, SERVE WITH PRIDE.

PQ😊

Previous incident

This incident is similar to what happened in May 2020.

However, in the earlier incident, the woman giving a tip was a cleaner who stays in a one-room flat.

Despite her personal circumstances, she insisted on tipping the taxi driver S$10 for her S$15 ride from VivoCity to Toa Payoh.

Her actions touched the driver who took to Facebook to describe what he encountered.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

2 courier delivery personnel in Sengkang throw online shopping items on ground like rubbish

Thud sounds heard repeatedly in three-and-a-half-minute video.

October 29, 2020, 05:13 PM

Muslim-owned eatery serving rice bowls, like the Halal Guys, opening at Bugis from Oct. 30

Don't have to travel to New York.

October 29, 2020, 04:59 PM

S’pore fighter Christian Lee was student by day, pro fighter by night & eventually, MMA world champion

Stories Of Us: Since deciding to become an MMA fighter at the age of 13, Christian Lee's whole life has been solely focused on becoming a world champion. He shares with Mothership the ups and downs of the path he's chosen.

October 29, 2020, 04:58 PM

Notorious tenant refuses to move out, allegedly owes S$60,000 rent to Bedok condominium landlord

The tenant made headlines three years ago for the same reason.

October 29, 2020, 04:42 PM

Taiwan goes 200 days with no locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases

Imported cases are still being recorded however.

October 29, 2020, 04:07 PM

7 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 29, no new locally-transmitted cases

Today's update.

October 29, 2020, 03:32 PM

Man, 60, arrested 5 days after allegedly molesting man in Bedok

He will be charged in court for outrage of modesty on Oct. 30.

October 29, 2020, 03:22 PM

Some MRT stations to close early from Nov. 2020 to fix faulty parts that caused Oct. 14 disruption

Take note.

October 29, 2020, 02:31 PM

Sengkang Town Council handover: Cash payments unable to be received for service & conservancy charges due to IT issue

The town council is working with the vendor on the matter.

October 29, 2020, 01:15 PM

Eyewitness: Ladder slipped & hit spinning giant ceiling fan in Tampines coffee shop causing it to collapse

What happened, according to one eyewitness at the scene.

October 29, 2020, 12:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.