Passenger gives S'pore taxi driver S$50 note for S$8.40 ride, makes his day

Times are hard for taxi drivers in Singapore.
The common sight of long lines of taxis waiting for passengers at taxi stands are a sign that Singapore's recovery has not even started in earnest yet.
So, it comes as a pleasant surprise to taxi drivers when they are on the receiving end of kindness from passengers.
Generous tip
One taxi driver has taken to Facebook to share how a passenger made his day by giving him S$50 for a S$8.40 ride.
The taxi driver initially thought the woman had mistaken the S$50 note as S$10.
But he was delighted to receive more than S$40 in tips at one shot.
He wrote:
Pleasant surprise today!!!
*Passenger, pass me this and say keep it. I still thought she mistook $50 as $10 and highlight to her. Short reply "Dont worry, just keep it".
**most valuable is not the amount of tips but the sincerely of appreciation.
***Do you consider tips as part of income? I dont.
SERVE WITH HEART, SERVE WITH PRIDE.
PQ😊
Previous incident
This incident is similar to what happened in May 2020.
However, in the earlier incident, the woman giving a tip was a cleaner who stays in a one-room flat.
Despite her personal circumstances, she insisted on tipping the taxi driver S$10 for her S$15 ride from VivoCity to Toa Payoh.
Her actions touched the driver who took to Facebook to describe what he encountered.
