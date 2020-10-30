Foreign same-sex couples can now apply for commemorative marriage cert in Taiwan

From mid-November onwards, foreign same-sex couples in Taiwan can apply for a non-legally binding marriage certificate in Taipei, Taiwanese media Central News Agency reported.

According to the application website loveislove, the certificate is for commemorative and informal purposes and is part of the city's efforts to promote tourism.

Only available for same-sex couples where both parties are foreigners

In addition, the certificate is only available for same-sex couples in which both parties are foreigners.

The division chief of population policy at the Taipei's civil affairs department added that the initiative is largely aimed at same-sex couples from countries where gay marriage is not legal.

For couples in which one party is Taiwanese, they must apply at one of Taipei's Household Registration Offices instead, for marriage or recognition of the relationship, depending on whether same-sex marriage is legalised in the country of the other partner.

In May 2019, Taiwan was the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage although the law does not extend to people from countries where gay marriage is not legalised.

Move amidst rising visibility of same-sex marriage in Taiwan

The move to issue a commemorative certificate to foreign couples comes amidst the rising visibility of same-sex marriage in Taiwan.

Separately, Central News Agency reported in another article that two same-sex couples will participate in a collective wedding held by Taiwan's military, making it the first such instance on the island.

Military sources were further quoted as stating that initially, there were three same-sex couple registrations for such a ceremony last year after May 2019, although all three eventually withdrew as a result of social pressure.

Participation in the ceremony is to open couples who have at least one partner in the military, and is part of a greater national Taiwanese response to low fertility rates, as well as showing solidarity with the military.

