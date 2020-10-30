Back

Foreign same-sex couples can now apply for commemorative marriage cert in Taiwan

The move is part of Taiwan's efforts to boost tourism.

Matthias Ang | October 30, 2020, 02:07 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

From mid-November onwards, foreign same-sex couples in Taiwan can apply for a non-legally binding marriage certificate in Taipei, Taiwanese media Central News Agency reported.

According to the application website loveislove, the certificate is for commemorative and informal purposes and is part of the city's efforts to promote tourism.

Only available for same-sex couples where both parties are foreigners

In addition, the certificate is only available for same-sex couples in which both parties are foreigners.

The division chief of population policy at the Taipei's civil affairs department added that the initiative is largely aimed at same-sex couples from countries where gay marriage is not legal.

For couples in which one party is Taiwanese, they must apply at one of Taipei's Household Registration Offices instead, for marriage or recognition of the relationship, depending on whether same-sex marriage is legalised in the country of the other partner.

In May 2019, Taiwan was the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage although the law does not extend to people from countries where gay marriage is not legalised.

Move amidst rising visibility of same-sex marriage in Taiwan

The move to issue a commemorative certificate to foreign couples comes amidst the rising visibility of same-sex marriage in Taiwan.

Separately, Central News Agency reported in another article that two same-sex couples will participate in a collective wedding held by Taiwan's military, making it the first such instance on the island.

Military sources were further quoted as stating that initially, there were three same-sex couple registrations for such a ceremony last year after May 2019, although all three eventually withdrew as a result of social pressure.

Participation in the ceremony is to open couples who have at least one partner in the military, and is part of a greater national Taiwanese response to low fertility rates, as well as showing solidarity with the military.

https://www.facebook.com/ROC.armyhq/photos/pcb.3263692490345215/3379051142142682

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Taipei City Department of Civil Affairs

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs launch bubble tea ice cream floats in three flavours from S$5.50 each

Pretty affordable for a scoop of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and a sizeable drink.

October 30, 2020, 12:59 PM

F4 reuniting for appearance on Chinese show on Oct. 30

All in suits.

October 30, 2020, 12:14 PM

Handphone seller, 40, to be charged for failing to register for GST for online sales

Businesses or individuals are encouraged to immediately disclose any past tax mistakes.

October 30, 2020, 12:09 PM

Marriott S'pore hotels offering 12-hour 'workcations' for 1 from S$155++

Pay to work.

October 30, 2020, 12:02 PM

Taiwan's CDC illustrates Covid-19 and other diseases as gorgeous anime characters

Please don't try to roll for them in gacha. Or get them in anyway.

October 30, 2020, 11:41 AM

Korean YouTuber goes viral after helpless reaction to cheese fondue disaster

The fear on his face.

October 30, 2020, 11:33 AM

Robinsons closing last 2 stores in S'pore after 162 years

Another one bites the dust.

October 30, 2020, 11:20 AM

S'porean missed his dying father's last moments as he was held back at work by manager

"The employer acknowledged that they should have handled the matter more sensitively and empathetically." - TAFEP

October 30, 2020, 10:34 AM

Philadelphia Cheesecake Oreo cubes pre-cut & sold in bag for perpetually lazy out now

Saves you the work of cutting notoriously hard frozen cheesecake.

October 30, 2020, 03:40 AM

S'pore police arrest 1 man & 2 women aged 34-40 for selling 3,200 counterfeit products worth S$40,000

The items were being sold online.

October 30, 2020, 03:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.