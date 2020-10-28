Back

Halloween 2020: 9 less well-travelled, slightly spooky places in S'pore

Another side to urban Singapore.

Siti Hawa | October 28, 2020, 02:38 PM

Halloween Horror Nights 2020 may be cancelled, but that's no reason not to scare yourself.

For free, to boot.

Here are nine relatively deserted places (as it can be with our population density) with spooky vibes to read about. Or explore, if permitted.

1. Bukit Brown Cemetery

Photo via @edoch on Instagram

While there have been no concrete reports of hauntings or ghostly encounters, stepping foot in Singapore's largest cemetery might still require some guts — if you're the superstitious sort.

Photo via @prwurech on Instagram

If you're brave enough, you can even check out the Bukit Brown Wayfinder, a self-guided trail along 25 tombs in Blocks One and Three of the Bukit Brown Cemetery.

History: The Bukit Brown Cemetery opened back in 1922 and hosts around 100,000 graves, many of which belonged to Singapore's pioneering immigrants.

2. Little Guilin

Photo via @krouchend on Instagram

Little Guilin is also known as Xiao Guilin or Bukit Batok Town Park. Some have claimed to have seen ghostly apparitions here.

History: Before it was converted into a park, Little Guilin was a granite quarry for extracting a form of norite called Gombak norite.

There are rumours that Little Guilin is haunted by those who died while working in the quarry.

In 2017, the body of a 91-year-old man was pulled from the lake. Singapore Civil Defence (SCDF) personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

3. Haw Par Beach Villa at Coney Island

An abandoned 600sqm villa belonging to the Haw Par family was recently located on Coney island, historically known as Pulau Serangoon.

The single-storey villa is run down and covered in vegetation.

Photo via Facebook group [email protected]

Photo via Facebook group [email protected]

Photo via Facebook group [email protected]

History: Brothers Aw Boon Haw and Aw Boon Par had owned the island up until 1950s before it was sold to a businessman to develop the island as a leisure resort.

4. Jalan Mempurong

Photo via Google Maps Streetview

Jalan Mempurong is located in Sembawang, near a stretch of former coastal villages.

Some have claimed that they have seen pontianaks and other supernatural entities lurking around.

History: The area was apparently used as a location to dispose of supernatural entities.

5. Old Upper Thomson Road

Photo via NAS

Before there was the Singapore Formula 1 Night Race, there was the Singapore Grand Prix back in 1961.

It was held on a three-mile circuit along the old and new Upper Thomson Roads.

Multiple road accidents that resulted in deaths have occurred.

History: The circuit used for the Singapore Grand Prix in 1961 had sandbag obstacles, four bends called "snakes", and a rounded V-bend called the "Devil's Bend".

Devil's Bend was the most dangerous part of the circuit, which claimed seven lives in 11 years.

The Singapore Sports Council announced that they would discontinue the annual Singapore Grand Prix from 1974, citing safety concerns as the official reason.

6. Kubur Kassim

Photo via @cspengmusic on Instagram

Photo via @cspengmusic on Instagram

Kubur Kassim is supposedly haunted by "Orang Bunian", a supernatural creature from Malay folklore.

If that isn't creepy enough, a pontianak spotted here was apparently the inspiration for the classic film, "Pontianak".

Pontianaks are said to be the spirits of women who died while pregnant.

History: Kubur Kassim cemetery was built in the 1920s along Siglap Road.

"Siglap" is derived from the Malay word "si-gelap" which means "dark one".

7. Neo Tiew HDB Estate

Photo via @jackx11 on Instagram

Photo via @nrhtdytz on Instagram

Pontianak(s) have apparently been sighted at Neo Tiew Estate.

History: Neo Tiew Estate is an unoccupied public housing area in Lim Chu Kang which was en-bloc in 2002.

It was named after Neo Tiew, who was a pioneer in the development of Lim Chu Kang.

Do note that the area is cordoned off, so you should probably just look on from the outside.

8. Fort Canning Park

Photo via @tinypui on Instagram

Some visitors have apparently felt like they were being watched at Fort Canning Park. Others claim that they felt that someone breathing down their necks.

Photo via @henry_ng_chin_hui on Instagram

History: Fort Canning Park was previously known as Bukit Larangan (Forbidden Hill). It also houses Fort Canning Cemetery, one of the first burial grounds for Christians in Singapore, according to Singapore Infopedia.

Fort Canning Cemetery was closed to further burials in 1865, and subsequently turned into a park.

During the war, it was a military base for the British and later, the Japanese.

9. Old Tampines Road

Photo via @kcjr on Instagram

Some who have passed through Old Tampines Road in the quiet of the night have reportedly felt an extra weight on them.

Rumours of numerous supernatural sightings at this stretch of road have also been circulated.

History: This stretch of road was flanked by a thicket of trees.

On Dec. 9, 2015, a non-fatal freak accident occurred along Old Tampines Road.

The piling machine at the back of a trailer was snagged by tree branches. This caused it to swing and smash into a lorry ,which was travelling in the opposite direction.

