Back

SMU student, 24, allegedly filmed upskirt videos of same woman 19 times

He is currently facing two charges.

Syahindah Ishak | Guan Zhen Tan | October 20, 2020, 06:00 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A 24-year-old Singaporean student from Singapore Management University (SMU) has been accused of filming upskirt videos of the same woman 19 times.

Allegedly possessed 37 obscene videos

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the accused, Tien Kiat Chong, is currently facing two charges:

  • One charge of insulting a woman's modesty

  • One charge under the Films Act for allegedly possessing 37 obscene videos

The lewd videos were discovered on him when he was at Sengkang MRT station at around 9pm on Sep. 4, 2019.

He had filmed the videos between May 28, 2019 and Sep. 3, 2019, although the locations where he committed the offences were not revealed.

"The university takes a strong stand against any form of misconduct"

In a statement to Mothership, an SMU spokesman confirmed that Tien is still a student at the university.

The spokesman added:

"The university takes a strong stand against any form of misconduct. Students who breach SMU's code of student conduct face a range of sanctions, including suspension and expulsion.

As the case is currently before the courts, it would not be appropriate for SMU to comment further."

Tien will return to court on Nov. 5, as reported by The Straits Times.

If found guilty of insulting a woman's modesty, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined.

For possessing obscene films, he can be jailed for up to twelve months, fined, or both.

Top images from Mothership file photos & Wikimedia Commons.

I always thought wireless earbuds are uncomfortable & hard to use. Guess I’m wrong.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds are truly comfortable and easy to use.

October 20, 2020, 05:58 PM

Omakase Burger to open flagship outlet at Orchard Central with lowered prices in Nov. 2020

Very near the soon-defunct Picnic.

October 20, 2020, 05:48 PM

Death row Chinese drug dealer apparently committed suicide after escaping Indonesia jail

Up to 291 personnel were deployed to hunt for him.

October 20, 2020, 05:23 PM

S$8.25 nett Wagyu Hamburg Steak at Raffles Place eatery with 50% off from Oct. 23-25, 2020

Each set features Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef.

October 20, 2020, 05:13 PM

Louis Vuitton unveils mahjong set made of engraved jade, reportedly costs S$108,000

High stakes game.

October 20, 2020, 05:11 PM

Here's an easy Japanese cheesecake recipe with just 5 ingredients, no professional baking equipment required

Post-circuit baker ideas.

October 20, 2020, 04:53 PM

2 teens in search of hidden shrine in MacRitchie Reservoir end up lost for hours

The police informed Su's mother at 9:20pm that the boys were found.

October 20, 2020, 04:53 PM

Grandparents brave long bus & plane journey across M'sia to reunite grandkids with family in S'pore

Riddled with challenges.

October 20, 2020, 04:36 PM

Vietnamese undergrad gets endorsement deals after people kept taking sneaky pics of her

She was frequently photographed by her own classmates when she was in school.

October 20, 2020, 04:25 PM

6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 20, 2 locally transmitted

This brings the total number to 57,921.

October 20, 2020, 03:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.