SMU student, 24, allegedly filmed upskirt videos of same woman 19 times

A 24-year-old Singaporean student from Singapore Management University (SMU) has been accused of filming upskirt videos of the same woman 19 times.

Allegedly possessed 37 obscene videos

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the accused, Tien Kiat Chong, is currently facing two charges:

One charge of insulting a woman's modesty

One charge under the Films Act for allegedly possessing 37 obscene videos

The lewd videos were discovered on him when he was at Sengkang MRT station at around 9pm on Sep. 4, 2019.

He had filmed the videos between May 28, 2019 and Sep. 3, 2019, although the locations where he committed the offences were not revealed.

"The university takes a strong stand against any form of misconduct"

In a statement to Mothership, an SMU spokesman confirmed that Tien is still a student at the university.

The spokesman added:

"The university takes a strong stand against any form of misconduct. Students who breach SMU's code of student conduct face a range of sanctions, including suspension and expulsion. As the case is currently before the courts, it would not be appropriate for SMU to comment further."

Tien will return to court on Nov. 5, as reported by The Straits Times.

If found guilty of insulting a woman's modesty, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined.

For possessing obscene films, he can be jailed for up to twelve months, fined, or both.

