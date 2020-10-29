Back

Sengkang Town Council handover: Cash payments unable to be received for service & conservancy charges due to IT issue

The town council is working with the vendor on the matter.

Matthias Ang | October 29, 2020, 01:15 PM

Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) has taken over the management and maintenance of estates within Sengkang GRC as of Oct. 28.

However, it is not without hiccups.

SKTC put up a Facebook post on the night of its takeover stating that as of 6pm, it was still unable to receive cash payments for service and conservancy charges (S&CC), due to "configurations for the front-end collection systems" that had not been put in place.

The post highlighted that SKTC had been assured of the system's functionality in its engagements with the current IT vendor for the Town Council Management System (TCMS).

Apologising to residents, SKTC added that it was working with the vendor to restore the TCMS as soon as possible.

Took over from Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) and Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC)

Currently, Sengkang GRC is made up of the Sengkang Central division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Punggol East Single Member Constituency (SMC) and Sengkang West SMC.

PRPTC said that it handed over the two office premises at Block 266 Compassvale Bow and Block 156 Rivervale Cresent to SKTC on Oct. 27.

AMKTC, which managed Sengkang West SMC until Oct. 27, also issued a notice dated Oct. 20 to inform residents about the handover.

As for the management of SKTC itself, an earlier notice on the morning of Oct. 28 stated that this will be jointly done by two managing agents — EM Services and CPG Facilities Management.

SKTC added that both managing agents have "affirmed their commitment to SKTC, and that they will work in close collaboration to deliver the highest standards of estate management service to Sengkang residents".

