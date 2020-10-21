Singapore Airlines to restart flights to New York on Nov. 9, 2020

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will resume its flights to New York, the airline said on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The non-stop thrice-weekly flights between Changi Airport and New York's John F Kennedy (JFK) airport will start on Nov. 9, 2020.

SIA announced this development amid "early signs of optimism" of a recovery in air travel.

“Operating to JFK International Airport would allow Singapore Airlines to better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate,” SIA said.

SIA added that the flights will also cater to the growing number of transfer passengers who can now transit via Changi Airport.

It anticipates significant cargo demand from a range of industries based in the New York metro area, including pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and technology firms, SIA said.

It will be the only non-stop air cargo link from the U.S. Northeast to Singapore, SIA added.

SIA currently operates non-stop services to Los Angeles.

The airline said it will continue to review its operations to the U.S and "assess the growing demand for air travel", before deciding to reinstate services to other points in the country.

Close to 19-hour flight

The flight from Singapore to New York will take 18 hours and five minutes and will be operated under SQ24.

The flights out of New York will start on Nov. 11 and operated under SQ23.

This flight will take 18 hours and 40 minutes and will also fly three times a week.

The flights will use the Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft, which has 42 business class, 24 premium economy class and 187 economy class seats.

SIA also announced some of the safety measures on board its flights.

These include airflow management systems, extensive cleaning before passenger boarding, protective equipment for crew members, having passengers wear their masks throughout the flight when they are not eating or drinking, and providing touch-free options.

