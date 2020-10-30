Back

S'pore police arrest 1 man & 2 women aged 34-40 for selling 3,200 counterfeit products worth S$40,000

The items were being sold online.

Belmont Lay | October 30, 2020, 03:09 AM

The Singapore police have arrested one man and two women, aged between 34 and 40, for their suspected involvement in online sales of counterfeit goods.

On Oct. 28, 2020, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids at Lorong Ong Lye, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 and Anchorvale Road, resulting in the arrests.

During the operation, 3,200 pieces of trademark-infringing goods comprising apparel, fragrance and cosmetic products with an estimated street value of more than S$40,000 were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photo of seized goods provided by Singapore Police Force

The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringements, the news release said.

This is the second round of arrests within a week.

The police said it would like to remind the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences.

The police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers, the release added.

The offence of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks carries a fine of up to S$100,000, or an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, or both.

