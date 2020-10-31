Oscar winner & James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 90

Sean Connery, the Scottish-born actor who rose to fame as James Bond and became one of the movies’ most popular and enduring international stars, has died.

He was 90.

He died overnight in his sleep, while in the Bahamas. It is understood he had been unwell for some time.

His death was confirmed by his family, according to the BBC.

'The World's greatest Scot'

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond tweeted a statement, calling Connery "the world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond".

Salmond said that Connery was a staunch patriot, a deep thinker and outstanding human being, adding that he had the rare privilege of being his friend for more than thirty years.

First James Bond actor

Connery was the first actor to portray British agent James Bond in film, starring in seven entries in the franchise from Dr No to Never Say Never Again.

He played 007 in the first five Bond films: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967)

He would then hand over the part over to George Lazenby for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), only to return for two further appearances in Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

He was regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.

Acting career spanned four decades, knighted in 2000

Born in Edinburgh in 1930, Connery joined the Royal Navy at the age of 16 before being discharged at 19 on medical grounds.

His acting career covered four decades, during which he won an Oscar for his performance as a police officer in The Untouchables, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Connery's Oscar came in 1988, when he was named best supporting actor in The Untouchables.

He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

He celebrated his 90th birthday this August.

Connery is survived by his second wife, French painter Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975; his son by Cilento, actor Jason Connery; and a grandson from Jason’s marriage to actress Mia Sara.

Top photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images