Here’s why a seacation is just as good or even better than a staycation

Staycations are great because they let you unwind and relax. But pull the curtains open and you’re met yet again with the lull of Singapore traffic or our all too familiar buildings.

Don’t you wish you could just take a break from it all and really escape just for a few days? Well, since travelling abroad is out of the question right now, a seacation might just scratch that itch.

Here are some reasons why a seacation is just as good, if not better, than a staycation.

1. Feel like you’re ‘overseas’

Imagine pulling open the curtains to be greeted by fresh air and a vast expanse of sea.

Yes, there’ll be no corporate building in sight to give you PTSD of that nine to five, giving you plenty of time to rest and recuperate.

Best of all, be lulled to sleep by the soothing sound of the currents and waves, quite literally making you feel like you’re ‘overseas’.

2. Food, food and more food

While most staycations offer free breakfast, the cruise fare for seacations include breakfast, lunch and dinner at selected restaurants on board.

For instance, Dream Cruises’ cruise fare includes daily meals at Dream Dining Room and The Lido on board World Dream.

You can also opt to dine at any of the other restaurants on the cruise at an additional price.

3. Entertainment and attractions at your doorstep

Ever booked a staycation and felt unsure of how to spend your time besides taking a dip in the hotel pool?

You won’t have that problem at a seacation, where cruises are jam packed with activities and attractions like a waterslide park, mini-golf area, an arcade, and even a beach club.

The best part? You won’t have to travel far because they’re right at your doorstep, helping you maximise your time on board.

Dream Cruises’ World Dream

Dream Cruises’ World Dream offers just that and more with a plethora of exciting entertainment and amenities that’ll keep you occupied for hours on end.

Here are just some of the amenities and attractions you’ll find on board:

Esc EXPERIENCE LAB

The Esc EXPERIENCE LAB offers a variety of Virtual Reality (VR) games such as the Finger Coaster, which is a full motion VR rollercoaster.

You can also explore underwater worlds with the Icaros simulator or travel through space with the Star Wars™ Battle Pods.

Zouk Beach Club

Zouk Beach Club is an outdoor beach club at sea featuring cabanas, plunge pool and pool tables.

Not only can you sip on cocktails and enjoy the gentle breeze at Zouk Beach Club, you can also catch the latest movies in high-definition.

Photo by Dream Cruises On weekends, the giant LED screen is used for club nights, while on weekdays, it’s used to screen the newest blockbuster films on board. Photo by Dream Cruises Jogging Track, Main Pool Deck and Mini Golf You can also opt for an early morning run at the Jogging Track or take a dip at the Main Pool Deck. Alternatively, try your hand at Mini Golf, at World Dream’s nine-hole putting course, just don’t forget to pack your sports shoes. Ropes Course and Waterslide Park Those who are feeling more adventurous can check out the Ropes Course, which comes complete with a Zipline for adrenaline pumping fun. The Ropes Course is a full 18 decks above the ocean where participants will be suspended over water. Otherwise, prepare to get soaking wet at the Waterslide Park which features multiple slides for both kids and adults. Dream Cruise Seacation Dream Cruise is offering a two-night and three-night Seacation in their Balcony Stateroom. A two-night Getaway Cruise (Wednesday/Friday) is priced from S$205 per person in a Balcony Stateroom. Here are the dates for departure: Nov. 18, 25, 2020 and Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 25, 2020. A three-night Escapade Cruise (Sunday) is priced from S$300 per person in a Balcony Stateroom. Here are the dates for departure: Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020. Note that you will have to book by Oct. 31 2020. Terms and conditions apply. Here is what a Balcony Stateroom looks like: In addition, UOB Cardholders can enjoy free upgrade to Balcony Deluxe Staterooms and 15 per cent off Suites. Hop on board during Christmas and witness Dream Cruises’ signature production show, Verry Christmas as well as Special Act by Magician Vincent Vignaud. You can also catch a laser show by the world-leading laser manufacturer from Switzerland. Find out more or secure your seacation here. This sponsored article by Dream Cruises made the writer want to live on a cruise. Top photos via Dream Cruises

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.