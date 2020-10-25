Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Kun-hee died at a hospital in Seoul on Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020, reported Yonhap.

Had respiratory condition

He was 78 years old. His family members, including his eldest son and de facto company head Lee Jae-yong, were by his side.

Lee was hospitalized in 2014 following a heart attack in May 2014.

According to Yonhap, Lee had been in stable condition and was capable of breathing without medical instruments, although he never fully recovered from the attack.

Lee underwent lung surgery in the late 1990s and had been suffering from respiratory complications since then.

Due to his medical history, Lee used to spend time overseas during the winter season due to his respiratory condition.

Legacy

Samsung is South Korea's largest family-controlled business conglomerate.

"Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business. His 1993 declaration of 'New Management' was the motivating driver of the company’s vision to deliver the best technology to help advance global society," Samsung said in a statement, according to Reuters.

During his time at Samsung, he grew the company from a second-tier TV maker to the largest technology firm in the world by revenue.

Top image via Getty