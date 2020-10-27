Back

Putien giving away free bottle of signature chilli sauce until Oct. 31, 2020

Free sauce.

Fasiha Nazren | October 27, 2020, 01:19 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Michelin-starred restaurant Putien celebrated its 20th anniversary in October 2020.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary with their diners, the Chinese restaurant that serves Fujian delicacies is giving away the Putien Spice Mum Chilli Sauce for free.

Each diner will receive the signature chilli sauce in the limited edition 20th Anniversary commemorative packaging for free.

Photo from @thewholefoodkitchen_sg

A bottle of the chilli sauce usually goes for S$7.40.

This offer is valid until Oct. 31, 2020.

No preservatives

Putien's signature chilli sauce is made from red chilli pepper, dried red chilli pepper, green chilli pepper, garlic, onion and lime.

According to their website, the chilli sauce has to be refrigerated at 0°C to 5°C and must be consumed within 90 days as it has no added preservatives.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @thewholefoodkitchen_sg and Putien Singapore's Facebook page.

Free admission to Doraemon exhibition at National Museum of S'pore from Oct. 31 - Dec. 27, 2020

Sneak peek.

October 27, 2020, 12:41 PM

President Halimah Yacob ranked 37th on list of world's most influential Muslims

She has featured on the list since 2018.

October 27, 2020, 12:26 PM

HDB's Nov. 2020 BTO launch has 5,770 flats in estates like Bishan, Tampines & Toa Payoh

Five estates.

October 27, 2020, 10:15 AM

SBS Transit bus & Sembcorp rubbish truck collide head on in Chai Chee

Head-on collision.

October 27, 2020, 04:41 AM

Craftsman in Sengkang makes beaded Nyonya shoes by hand, does cobbler work 6 days a week

To make ends meet.

October 27, 2020, 04:23 AM

Homeless father in M'sia sells youtiao to pay rent & raise 2 young daughters, queue forms to support him

Single parent trying his best to raise two daughters.

October 27, 2020, 03:06 AM

'Lost Railway to Jurong' leads to abandoned tunnel & hidden train tracks overgrown with vegetation

Places to explore on a hike in the western parts of Singapore.

October 27, 2020, 02:05 AM

TraceTogether Tokens to be collected only from your own constituency CCs from Oct. 27, 2020

Starting October 27.

October 27, 2020, 12:19 AM

Tampines area & Orchard Road among 14 new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Today's update.

October 26, 2020, 11:56 PM

Is a 1-week workcation in Orchard worth S$1,088? I tried it & here’s what I learned.

It forced me to think intentionally about how I spend my time and energy.

October 26, 2020, 07:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.