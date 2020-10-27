Putien giving away free bottle of signature chilli sauce until Oct. 31, 2020

Michelin-starred restaurant Putien celebrated its 20th anniversary in October 2020.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary with their diners, the Chinese restaurant that serves Fujian delicacies is giving away the Putien Spice Mum Chilli Sauce for free.

Each diner will receive the signature chilli sauce in the limited edition 20th Anniversary commemorative packaging for free.

A bottle of the chilli sauce usually goes for S$7.40.

This offer is valid until Oct. 31, 2020.

No preservatives

Putien's signature chilli sauce is made from red chilli pepper, dried red chilli pepper, green chilli pepper, garlic, onion and lime.

According to their website, the chilli sauce has to be refrigerated at 0°C to 5°C and must be consumed within 90 days as it has no added preservatives.

Top image from @thewholefoodkitchen_sg and Putien Singapore's Facebook page.