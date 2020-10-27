Back

All candidates for PSLE & GCE-level exams can view results online: MOE

Eligible students can use SingPass to view their results.

Jason Fan | October 27, 2020, 03:46 PM

Students who took the 2020 national examinations will be able to view their results online on the day of the respective results release, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those who prefer to receive their results in person, the collection of results will still be possible, although it will be done in individual classrooms, rather than large crowded venues such as school halls.

Only one parent or guardian can accompany PSLE candidates to collect results

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) has released the tentative dates for the release of results for the respective national examinations.

Image via MOE and SEAB.

According to MOE, due to operational factors, the exact dates can only be confirmed about one week before each actual results release day.

Candidates collecting their results in school will be expected to observe the Safe Management Measures (SMMs) in place.

This includes signing in via SafeEntry, as well as being screened for fever or flu-like symptoms.

One parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany candidates to school to collect their results, although they will have to wait at the designated common areas in schools, while the candidate receives the results in the classroom.

For the collection of GCE-level examination results, only school candidates will be allowed entry into school premises.

Private candidates will continue to be notified of their results by post, and the results slip and certificates will be mailed to the postal address provided by these candidates.

Those who are unwell should not return to school to collect results

All candidates will also be able to view their examination results online on the day of the respective results release, via SEAB's results release system on its website.

School candidates who are unwell, or who are on Quarantine Order, Stay-Home Notice or Leave of Absence should not return to school to collect their results, and should view their results online instead.

According to MOE, these students can collect the physical copies of their results from their respective schools at a later date.

They can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results, or contact their school for assistance to send the results to them.

Can use SingPass to view results

Candidates can access SEAB's results release system with a system-generated password issued by SEAB, or with their SingPass.

According to MOE, PSLE candidates will received a system-generated password issued by SEAB through their schools from Nov. 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, GCE-level candidates who are eligible for SingPass are advised to activate their SingPass early, in order to facilitate the viewing of their results.

Candidates who are not eligible for SingPass will receive a system-generated password from SEAB via email a few days before the results release.

More details will be provided by MOE in the respective announcements on the dates of the GCE-level examinations' results release.

