Pope Francis' comments endorsing same-sex civil union not official teaching: S'pore Catholic Church

They said they do not know at the moment what the pope "actually said in the interview and the context of what he said".

Kayla Wong | October 23, 2020, 11:49 AM

Pope Francis' comments that endorsed civil union laws for same-sex couples recorded in a newly-released documentary are "not considered or admissible as an official papal teaching", the Singapore Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a statement released on Friday, Oct. 23.

Singapore Catholic Church: Not aware of what the pope actually said

In addition, the Catholic Church said they do not know at the moment what the pope "actually said in the interview and the context of what he said".

They further clarified that they have not had an official statement or communication from the Vatican.

First pontiff to make such comments

The pope, in one of the interviews he did for the documentary Francesco, which was launched in Rome on Oct. 21, said "homosexual people have the right to be in a family, they are children of God".

He was speaking about the issues he cares deeply about, which include the environment, poverty, racial and income inequality and the people most affected by discrimination.

"You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this," he added.

"What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."

His comments, the first for a pontiff, were welcomed by gay Catholics, but led to calls for clarification from conservatives due to the Vatican's official teaching on the issue, AP reported.

While the pope had endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples in the past while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, this was the first time he had expressed the notion publicly.

Singapore Catholic Church: Teaching on marriage remains unchanged regardless of state approval

In its statement, the Catholic Church reiterated that its "constant teaching on marriage remains unchanged regardless of a civil union between two persons of the same sex approved by the State".

It explained that Catholics understand marriage as "the sacrament by which a baptised man and a baptised woman bind themselves for life in lawful marriage".

What is legal in society is not necessarily moral or licit for Catholics in the teaching of the Church.

