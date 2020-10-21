Back

Police & SCDF descend upon Yishun flat, 1 man apprehended, no injuries reported

Commotion caught on live video.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2020, 12:44 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A Facebook live video showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) personnel descending upon a block of flats in Yishun on Tuesday evening, Oct. 20.

The area surrounding the block was cordoned off and airbags were also deployed.

However, the live video feed was cut as suddenly as it started playing.

But other residents in the vicinity managed to document what happened and shared snippets of the commotion online.

The event had apparently ended shortly after the video was cut and no one was hurt.

SCDF statement

SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Block 703 Yishun Ave 5.

The SCDF statement said:

On Oct. 20 at about 7.55pm, SCDF received a call for assistance at 703 Yishun Ave 5.

SCDF deployed three safety life air packs and Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries.

What was shared online

According to the Facebook live video, the stand-off occurred at Block 703 Yishun Ave 5.

Snippets of that video was reposted on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

. . . . . _ °Please follow our backup @adminsgfollowsalll _ °Join our telegram channel if you don't want to miss ant viral video join via link in bio @sgfollowsall . . . . . #SGUnited #viralvideos #majulahsingapura #singaporean #singaporeans #sgig #igsg #singaporeinsta #instasingapore #instasg #sginsta #singapore_insta #singaporeig #igsingapore #thisissingapore #singaporefinds #singaporecity #sgviral #sgnews #exploresingapore #singapuraviral #sgfollowsall #singapuracat

A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall) on

Another resident shared the commotion to her Instagram Stories and provided an account of what was observed.

According to her, the sound of glass bottles being thrown out of a window was heard at around 6pm.

The police arrived shortly after 7pm.

The SCDF personnel also showed up and deployed airbags.

At least one vehicle at the scene was from the SCDF Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

The SPF’s police officers in full gear were apparently also at the scene on the sixth floor corridor.

There were SCDF personnel waiting in the flats above and below that floor.

Members of the SCDF DART abseiled down the block and entered the unit via the window.

Several police officers were seen escorting a handcuffed man into a police car.

Update: Police statement

The police has issued a statement regarding the incident:

On Oct. 20, 2020 at 5.59pm, the police were alerted to a case of suspected rash act at Block 703 Yishun Avenue 5, where a man was allegedly throwing glass bottles from a unit of the said block. A 32-year-old woman, unknown to the man, sustained a cut on her leg from one of the thrown bottles and was attended by a paramedic at scene.

The police established the residential unit of the man and attempted to engage him. The man locked himself in the unit and refused to heed officers' repeated calls to open the door. He also threatened to hurt himself.

In order to ensure the safety of the man, officers from the Special Operations Command effected forced entry into the unit and apprehended the man. The 45-year-old man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and Rash Act Causing Hurt. Police investigations are ongoing.

Police apprehend 45-year-old man in Yishun for throwing glass bottles from flat

Commotion.

October 21, 2020, 11:27 AM

AGC demands that M Ravi apologise & retract statement, Ravi asks AGC to retract letter & apologise

Ravi said that he has been instructed by Gobi and his family to commence proceedings against the Attorney-General, the Deputy Attorney-General, and another senior state counsel in the AGC.

October 21, 2020, 10:31 AM

Parents name their baby after Internet provider to get free WiFi for 18 years

Her more responsible but expensive brother called Data.

October 21, 2020, 10:20 AM

Young M'sian woman goes viral for inspirational weight loss photos: 'It's all hard work'

Discipline and consistency are key, she said.

October 21, 2020, 09:53 AM

Singapore Airlines to restart flights to New York on Nov. 9, 2020

Restarting.

October 21, 2020, 03:43 AM

Malaysia reports 862 new Covid-19 cases, fourth day in a row over 800 daily count

Resurgence.

October 21, 2020, 03:29 AM

Pigeon eats fried chicken at Geylang economy rice stall, accused of 'cannibalism'

Bird eat bird world.

October 21, 2020, 03:09 AM

Joey Meng, turns 50, proves she's ageless: She was Ma Xiaoling in 1998's 'My Date With A Vampire'

Either goddess or vampire.

October 21, 2020, 02:09 AM

TraceTogether token or app for SafeEntry mandatory by Dec. 2020 for a lot of places

The way forward going into Phase 3.

October 21, 2020, 01:03 AM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases in S'pore

The total number of cases stand at 57,921.

October 20, 2020, 10:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.