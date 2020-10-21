Police & SCDF descend upon Yishun flat, 1 man apprehended, no injuries reported

A Facebook live video showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) personnel descending upon a block of flats in Yishun on Tuesday evening, Oct. 20.

The area surrounding the block was cordoned off and airbags were also deployed.

However, the live video feed was cut as suddenly as it started playing.

But other residents in the vicinity managed to document what happened and shared snippets of the commotion online.

The event had apparently ended shortly after the video was cut and no one was hurt.

SCDF statement

SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Block 703 Yishun Ave 5.

The SCDF statement said:

On Oct. 20 at about 7.55pm, SCDF received a call for assistance at 703 Yishun Ave 5. SCDF deployed three safety life air packs and Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure. There were no reported injuries.

What was shared online

According to the Facebook live video, the stand-off occurred at Block 703 Yishun Ave 5.

Snippets of that video was reposted on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page.

Another resident shared the commotion to her Instagram Stories and provided an account of what was observed.

According to her, the sound of glass bottles being thrown out of a window was heard at around 6pm.

The police arrived shortly after 7pm.

The SCDF personnel also showed up and deployed airbags.

At least one vehicle at the scene was from the SCDF Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

The SPF’s police officers in full gear were apparently also at the scene on the sixth floor corridor.

There were SCDF personnel waiting in the flats above and below that floor.

Members of the SCDF DART abseiled down the block and entered the unit via the window.

Several police officers were seen escorting a handcuffed man into a police car.

Update: Police statement

The police has issued a statement regarding the incident: