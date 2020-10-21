Police apprehend 45-year-old man in Yishun for throwing glass bottles from flat

A man was apprehended in Yishun on Oct. 20 at about 7pm.

The incident was caught on video by residents in the estate.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force personnel were on scene, and residents were alerted to the commotion.

Three inflatable airbags were also deployed.

The police has issued a statement regarding the incident:

On Oct. 20, 2020 at 5.59pm, the police were alerted to a case of suspected rash act at Block 703 Yishun Avenue 5, where a man was allegedly throwing glass bottles from a unit of the said block. A 32-year-old woman, unknown to the man, sustained a cut on her leg from one of the thrown bottles and was attended by a paramedic at scene. The police established the residential unit of the man and attempted to engage him. The man locked himself in the unit and refused to heed officers' repeated calls to open the door. He also threatened to hurt himself. In order to ensure the safety of the man, officers from the Special Operations Command effected forced entry into the unit and apprehended the man. The 45-year-old man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and Rash Act Causing Hurt. Police investigations are ongoing.

A few residents in the area have put up photos and videos of the incident on social media.

SCDF also confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Block 703 Yishun Ave 5.

The SCDF statement said:

On Oct. 20 at about 7.55pm, SCDF received a call for assistance at 703 Yishun Ave 5. SCDF deployed three safety life air packs and Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure. There were no reported injuries.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn