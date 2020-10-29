No new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection on Oct. 29, 9 more discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Oct. 29.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,994.

No new locations

No new locations were reported today.

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

No locally-transmitted cases

There are no community or dormitory cases today. All seven new cases today were imported.

All seven imported cases had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN at dedicated facilities.

Nine more discharged

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,899 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

30 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19.

Top image via Singapore General Hospital's Facebook

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here