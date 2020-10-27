Raffles City cafe & Bugis Junction Toast Box among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 27.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,980.

One locally transmitted case

There is one case in the community today who is currently unlinked.

Case 58148 is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Vietnam under an Air Travel Pass. She is a caregiver to her sibling who was already receiving medical treatment in Singapore for an unrelated condition.

She underwent a Covid-19 test upon arrival in Singapore on Oct. 10 and her result came back negative.

She subsequently developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms on Oct. 23 and was tested for Covid-19 under our enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI at first presentation to a doctor.

There are no cases from the dormitories today.

Six imported cases

There are six imported cases today.

Amongst the six imported cases, four are currently employed in Singapore.

Of these, two (Cases 58147 and 58149) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Japan and France, and two (Cases 58150 and 58151) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

Another case (Case 58152) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the UK.

The remaining case (Case 58153) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who was allowed entry into Singapore to visit her child who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

They had all been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Three new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Three new locations were added to the list on Oct. 27:

La Scala Ristorante at Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, 8.40pm to 10pm on Oct. 21

The Coffee Academics at Raffles City Shopping Centre, 6.20pm to 8.20pm on Oct. 22

Toast Box at Bugis Junction, 8pm to 9pm on Oct. 23

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Oct. 27:

43 cases remain in hospitals

Four more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,883 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 43 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

26 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

