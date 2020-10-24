2 unlinked community Covid-19 cases worked at Changi Airport Terminal 3

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Oct. 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,965.

Summary of new cases announced today

Cases in the community: two

There are two cases in the community today who are currently unlinked.

Case 58125 is a security officer at Changi Airport Terminal 3. Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work, as well as visited the Singapore National Eye Centre for treatment of a non-related medical condition.

Case 58138 is a temperature screener and swab assistant at Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3, and had gone to work prior to hospital admission.

Both cases were detected under MOH's enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

This allows MOH to identify infected individuals early and to quickly contain further spread.

While both cases work at Changi Airport Terminal 3, they had not interacted with each other, and epidemiological investigations so far have not established any link between them.

As a precautionary measure, all individuals working at Changi Airport Terminal 3 who may have contact with travellers will be tested for Covid- 19.

As travel volume is expected to pick up in the coming months, MOH has been in discussion with relevant agencies to ramp up Rostered Routine Testing of frontline staff working at Changi Airport. More details will be provided later.

Cases in dormitories: 1

There is one case residing in a dormitory today.

He was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

RRT allows MOH to pick up cases early, including asymptomatic ones, in order to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission, by aggressively containing, tracing and isolating the close contacts.

Imported cases: 11

11 of the cases announced today are imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

All the imported cases were asymptomatic.

Three (Cases 58131, 58135, and 58136) are Singaporeans and one (Case 58130) is a Singapore Permanent Resident. Cases 58130, 58131, and 58135 returned from India, while Case 58136 returned from the Philippines.

Another three (Cases 58126, 58127 and 58128) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Three more cases are a Student’s Pass holder (Case 58133) who arrived from France, and two Long-Term Visit Pass holders (Cases 58129 and 58134) who arrived from India and Indonesia.

The remaining case (Case 58137) is a nine-year-old Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India. She was allowed entry into Singapore as her parent is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

New location visited by infectious case

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

One location was added to the list on Oct. 24:

FairPrice Finest at Changi Airport Terminal 3, from 7pm to 8pm on Oct. 17

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Oct. 24:

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

53 remain in hospitals

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,844 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 53 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

40 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

