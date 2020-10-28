Back

Najib asked UMNO to support Anwar, but party backs Muhyiddin as PM

A ceasefire appears to have been reached.

Sulaiman Daud | October 28, 2020, 01:29 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The announcement came at the end of a long night in which the media waited for the outcome of the UMNO Supreme Council meeting.

At around midnight, it went out -- the party would continue to support the Perikatan Nasional government headed by Bersatu's Muhyiddin Yassin.

In an official statement, UMNO said it wanted political consensus and "respect", and that it did not wish to work with opposition parties PKR or DAP.

Muhyiddin to remain prime minister

The announcement ended intense speculation over Muhyiddin's future as prime minister.

Earlier, UMNO leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that he could not stop some of his members from supporting PKR's Anwar Ibrahim if they wanted to, with the opposition leader, Anwar, claiming he had a strong majority in parliament, and that Muhyiddin should resign.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested that UMNO may withdraw its support from the government unless certain conditions were met, which were not named.

However, an UMNO meeting in which the party declared its support for the current government appeared to strengthen Muhyiddin's position.

Muhyiddin then went to the palace to ask the king to declare a state of emergency, ostensibly to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, but a move in which his opponents slammed as being politically-motivated.

The king decided not to declare the state of emergency, and UMNO held yet another meeting on Oct. 26 to consider Muhyiddin's position.

In the end, his government lived to see another day.

Najib asked UMNO to support Anwar

But things could have been different, if Najib Razak, the former prime minister, had gotten his way.

On Oct. 26, Malaysiakini reported that Najib had urged UMNO members to support Anwar's ascension to the prime ministership.

This drew backlash from Tony Pua, a DAP MP and Anwar's Pakatan Harapan partner, who said that a new government formed with Najib's support could "go to hell".

Najib said that his first inclination was to call for snap polls once the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia is under control.

If this was not possible, then UMNO should be open to working with Anwar under certain conditions, including that DAP is not involved.

In the end, the animosity between the two parties was perhaps a bridge too far.

UMNO's statement specifically saying they would not work with PKR and the DAP put paid to any hopes Anwar may have had of becoming prime minister with the backing of UMNO MPs.

Anwar: Govt and opposition should work together

And Anwar appears to have ended his quixotic quest to become prime minister -- for now.

A statement put out by him on the night of Oct. 28 appears to extend an olive branch to Muhyiddin and his PN allies.

Anwar also mentioned Budget 2021, set to be tabled on Nov. 6 and discussed by parliament.

If the budget is not passed as a de facto vote of confidence in Muhyiddin's government, then his position might become untenable.

However, Anwar said that the government and opposition should work together to face the problems of the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment and poverty, which suggests that Muhyiddin's budget might pass after all.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image by Mohd Firdaus/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Teen, 18, finds silly loophole in ComfortDelGro app, books S$2,600 worth of taxi rides for S$0

Too smart.

October 28, 2020, 03:59 AM

S'porean woman in Bangkok professes her support for Thai King during public rally

She said it is the Thai king's "destiny" to be king, and that it is "sinful" to go against him.

October 28, 2020, 01:46 AM

UK records 22,885 new Covid-19 cases & 367 deaths, highest daily fatality count since May 2020

A grim situation.

October 28, 2020, 01:46 AM

Sengkang Town Council to manage estates in Sengkang from Oct. 28, 2020

Handover from Pasir-Ris Punggol Town Council and Ang Mo Kio Town Council has completed.

October 28, 2020, 12:12 AM

Raffles City cafe & Bugis Junction Toast Box among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There is one unlinked case in the community.

October 27, 2020, 11:39 PM

Does the US election matter to S'pore? Why should we care?

What the world's superpower does is relevant to many countries.

October 27, 2020, 10:50 PM

S’pore police arrest 3 women for suspected involvement in online live sales of fake branded goods

Live sale.

October 27, 2020, 08:23 PM

Distribution of TraceTogether tokens suspended till Oct. 29, will resume one constituency at a time

It was previously announced that Singapore residents could collect TT Tokens at any collection venue.

October 27, 2020, 07:14 PM

2 French bulldogs in S'pore die of heatstroke after being left in car, trainer takes 'full responsibility'

Investigations are ongoing.

October 27, 2020, 07:08 PM

Woman allegedly cheated Bedok man of S$500,000 in real life China officials scam: Wanbao

Scam.

October 27, 2020, 06:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.