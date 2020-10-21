Young M'sian woman goes viral for inspirational weight loss photos: 'It's all hard work'

You may have seen some of the 'How it started vs how it's going' posts on social media.

One, in particular, has gone viral on Twitter after Twitter user shintyxnn shared some before-and-after shots of herself.

Here they are:

The original tweet posted on Oct. 17 has since gotten over 137,000 likes:

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/0aB0mumbnQ — st (@shintyxnn) October 17, 2020

It is not clear how much time elapsed between the photos.

No "secret" to her weight loss

In her Twitter thread, she shared that "there isn't really any secret" to her weight loss: It is all hard work, and being disciplined and consistent.

She also said she does not have a fixed diet or workout plan.

However, she did share some words of advice, based on what worked for her:

Cutting out sugary drinks,

Refraining from eating until she is extremely full,

Putting small portions of food on her plate and finishing that first before 'refilling' with another portion,

Exercising two to three times a week for a minimum of 20 minutes each time (either jogging on the treadmill or following exercise videos on YouTube)

In the Twitter thread, she also acknowledged that everybody is different and what works for someone may not work for another.

"Remember to do it at your own pace and don't worry too much about what others think of you," she wrote.

"If you ever feel like giving up, just remember why you started and stick to your goals!"

