Woman in M'sia posts tribute to elder brother who took his own life at 28, pleads others to seek help

A woman in Malaysia posted a touching tribute to her elder brother, who took his own life at the age of 28.

Her tribute, which has since gone viral on Facebook, also served as an important reminder about mental health, as she asked anyone reading the post to seek help if they need it and to reach out to check in on their loved ones.

Brother took his own life

The woman, one Natalie Khoo, shared the tribute to her brother Brian Khoo, in a Facebook post on Oct. 18.

She explained, in a series of images of white text on a black background, that she had found it difficult to share what happened with others.

However, she said, she felt it was important to do so "for the sake of any amongst you or your circle who may be struggling. Hard."

Khoo shared that her brother, who worked as a senior analyst in a global company, had been stressed out due to work in the weeks leading up to his passing.

Together with Malaysia's Covid-19 lockdowns, Brian's mental health issues escalated, although Khoo and her family were unaware.

On Oct. 14, at the age of 28, Brian took his own life.

Plead others to seek out help and check on loved ones

After her brother's death, Khoo said that she felt a wave of emotions, such as shock, numbness, guilt, pain, and loss.

She grappled with the question of how to talk about this issue if others asked about it.

Khoo said that she had always known that mental health is important, but had never thought that she would experience it so personally.

Thus, she implored those reading her words to seek out professional help if they are dealing with anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, or other mental illness.

"Please tell someone, even if you think they're busy or don't care or you don't want to burden them with your pain."

Anyone who doesn't know where to start can DM or text her, she wrote.

"It is not your fault. There is no shame in asking for help."

She reminded others to look out for their loved ones and to check in on them, in order to show that they are not alone.

For those who do not have the capacity to help someone who is struggling with mental health, Khoo asked them to connect the person with someone who can help them.

She also encouraged people to educate themselves about the issue.

Shared a common thirst for adventure

Khoo shared a number of memories about and photos of her brother.

One photo she shared was of her and Brian during their family holiday to Boracay in 2016, where they did a number of activities together, including paragliding, cliff jumping and sailing.

"While we have very distinctive personalities, we shared a common thirst for adventure," she wrote. "And I’m grateful to have had my share of adventures alongside him on many other occasions than this."

Khoo also shared about her brother's "cheerful personality", "sensitive soul", and "signature smile", which were felt by their many mutual friends and acquaintances.

She also expressed comfort in her shared Christian faith with her brother.

"So goodbye for now, gor, until I see you again. Much love from your only sister," she wrote.

You can read Khoo's post here:

Support hotlines for those seeking help

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Covid-19 Mental Health Resources: https://stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth/

