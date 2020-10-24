Back

14 new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 24, 3 are locally-transmitted

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Tanya Ong | October 24, 2020, 03:35 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Oct. 24).

There are three new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, one of the cases resides in a dormitory and two are in the community.

There are 11 imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice open arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,965.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Top photo via Unsplash.

What the S$321 business class dining experience in SIA’s A380 restaurant is like

Fancy.

October 24, 2020, 10:22 PM

Blk 174D Hougang Ave 1 residents offered free screening after tuberculosis cluster detected

For current and former residents.

October 24, 2020, 09:16 PM

Bilahari Kausikan: Asean may have to cut members if they continue to be led by an external power

True neutrality means taking positions based on your own interests, and not allowing others to define your interests for you.

October 24, 2020, 08:43 PM

Resident horrified after neighbour's soiled sanitary pad lands on kitchen window ledge

Eugh.

October 24, 2020, 07:33 PM

First look at menu & prices for SIA's Restaurant A380 @Changi across all cabin classes

The suites menu, which costs S$642, features an eight-course meal.

October 24, 2020, 07:19 PM

4 hospitalised after red Audi & van collide along Woodlands Ave 12, 56-year-old van driver arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 24, 2020, 06:31 PM

Both Mahathir & Anwar oppose Muhyiddin's move towards state of emergency in M'sia

Meeting of minds.

October 24, 2020, 05:46 PM

20 M'sian families wave from yacht to loved ones gathered at Woodlands park

After being separated for 200 days.

October 24, 2020, 05:21 PM

1-year-old boy in Taiwan dies after babysitter suffocates him using her entire body

The babysitter has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

October 24, 2020, 04:28 PM

S'pore taxi driver returns passenger's Hermes shopping bag, receives S$100 red packet as thanks

A good deed.

October 24, 2020, 03:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.