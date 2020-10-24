14 new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 24, 3 are locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Oct. 24).

There are three new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, one of the cases resides in a dormitory and two are in the community.

There are 11 imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice open arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,965.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Top photo via Unsplash.