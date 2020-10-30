Back

Marriott S'pore hotels offering 12-hour 'workcations' for 1 from S$155++

Pay to work.

Fasiha Nazren | October 30, 2020, 12:02 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Marriott hotels have rolled out the Day Pass package for those into "workcations."

Day passes from S$155++

The Day Pass is a new offering where guests can use the hotel room as an office for up to 12 hours.

Check-in starts at 6am and check-out is at 6pm on the same day.

Under the day pass, only one guest is allowed per room and will be entitled to the following:

  • Wi-Fi

  • Food and drinks

  • Access to additional places in the hotel

  • Access to on-property business facilities such as printing, fax and scanning equipment

On top of that, Marriott Bonvoy members can also receive a complimentary welcome amenity of healthy snacks, gift shop discounts and lounge access for members with Platinum, Titanium or Ambassador Elite status.

The day pass is available at several Marriott International hotels including:

Mariott Tang Plaza Hotel - Deluxe Room

Photo from Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's website.

Photo from Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's website.

Price: S$155

Estimated government taxes and fees: S$27.44

Total: S$182.44

St. Regis Singapore - Executive Deluxe Room

Photo from St. Regis Singapore's website.

Photo from St. Regis Singapore's website.

Price: S$180

Estimated government taxes and fees: S$31.86

Total: S$211.86

W Singapore - Wonderful King Room

Photo from W Singapore's website.

Price: S$299

Estimated government taxes and fees: S$52.92

Total: S$351.92

The Day Pass packages for the various hotels are subject to availability.

For more information on the Day Pass package, click here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel & St. Regis Singapore.

Taiwan's CDC illustrates Covid-19 and other diseases as gorgeous anime characters

Please don't try to roll for them in gacha. Or get them in anyway.

October 30, 2020, 11:41 AM

Korean YouTuber goes viral after helpless reaction to cheese fondue disaster

The fear on his face.

October 30, 2020, 11:33 AM

Robinsons closing last 2 stores in S'pore after 162 years

Another one bites the dust.

October 30, 2020, 11:20 AM

S'porean missed his dying father's last moments as he was held back at work by manager

"The employer acknowledged that they should have handled the matter more sensitively and empathetically." - TAFEP

October 30, 2020, 10:34 AM

Philadelphia Cheesecake Oreo cubes pre-cut & sold in bag for perpetually lazy out now

Saves you the work of cutting notoriously hard frozen cheesecake.

October 30, 2020, 03:40 AM

S'pore police arrest 1 man & 2 women aged 34-40 for selling 3,200 counterfeit products worth S$40,000

The items were being sold online.

October 30, 2020, 03:09 AM

Volunteers give 80 mattresses, 100 pillows, chairs, tables & fans to those in need in Henderson estate

During this pandemic season.

October 30, 2020, 02:57 AM

Yes, you can see the Blue Moon from S'pore on Oct. 31, 2020. No, it's not blue in colour.

It's just a name farmers used to give to an extra full moon so it doesn't mess up their schedule.

October 30, 2020, 02:15 AM

Twitter censors Mahathir for tweeting Muslims have right to kill 'millions of French people' for past massacres

However, Mahathir said Muslims don't apply the eye-for-an-eye principle.

October 30, 2020, 12:56 AM

Jurassic World pop-up café opening at level 56 of ION Orchard

From Nov. 6, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021.

October 30, 2020, 12:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.