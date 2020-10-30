Marriott S'pore hotels offering 12-hour 'workcations' for 1 from S$155++

Marriott hotels have rolled out the Day Pass package for those into "workcations."

Day passes from S$155++

The Day Pass is a new offering where guests can use the hotel room as an office for up to 12 hours.

Check-in starts at 6am and check-out is at 6pm on the same day.

Under the day pass, only one guest is allowed per room and will be entitled to the following:

Wi-Fi

Food and drinks

Access to additional places in the hotel

Access to on-property business facilities such as printing, fax and scanning equipment

On top of that, Marriott Bonvoy members can also receive a complimentary welcome amenity of healthy snacks, gift shop discounts and lounge access for members with Platinum, Titanium or Ambassador Elite status.

The day pass is available at several Marriott International hotels including:

Mariott Tang Plaza Hotel - Deluxe Room

Price: S$155

Estimated government taxes and fees: S$27.44

Total: S$182.44

St. Regis Singapore - Executive Deluxe Room

Price: S$180

Estimated government taxes and fees: S$31.86

Total: S$211.86

W Singapore - Wonderful King Room

Price: S$299

Estimated government taxes and fees: S$52.92

Total: S$351.92

The Day Pass packages for the various hotels are subject to availability.

For more information on the Day Pass package, click here.

Top image from Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel & St. Regis Singapore.