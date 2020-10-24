No, the S’pore manufacturing industry is not dying out. Yes, it is still hiring amid Covid-19 pandemic.

When we look at the products around us, it might not be easy to spot a “Made in Singapore” item.

But products that are “Made in Singapore” or assembled here are more common than you think.

To put it into numbers, the manufacturing industry actually contributes to one-fifth of Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product.

Rise of manufacturing industry marked the start of modern Singapore

The truth is, this sector has been a cornerstone to our economy since Singapore industralised in the 1960s.

The manufacturing industry used to contribute around 11 per cent to our economy back then.

In the early stages, the industry gave local entrepreneurs a chance to make a mark for themselves and for many who have grown up in the good old kampong days to make a living with a steady income as Singapore developed into an urban city.

People donned their uniforms and reported to work at warehouses and factories like this:

Manufacturing industry is the mainstay of our economy

While both the factories and the work involved in the sector appeared equally dull in the 1960s, things did not stay the same for very long.

The 1980s marked the turning point for Singapore’s manufacturing industry when we moved from low value-added production to high value-added activities.

Singapore branched out into biomedical manufacturing, chemicals, precision engineering and aerospace to respond to the global market’s demand.

Constant evolution, now at Industry 4.0

While it is still not the most glamorous job, working in the manufacturing industry is definitely more interesting now.

Now we are the fourth largest exporter of high-tech goods, produce five out of the world’s top 10 drugs, and the fifth largest producer of refined oil, according to the Economic Development Board.

Just imagine a person taking SkillsFuture for four rounds to become a higher achiever now.

At its fourth round of evolution (Industry 4.0), the advanced manufacturing industry now uses technologies such as robotics predictive analytics and artificial intelligence.

If you find tech companies attractive, advanced manufacturing companies will likely be up your alley too.

This is how we continue to attract multinational companies like Dyson and Hyundai.

This constant pursuit of innovation helps us stay ahead of other countries that are competing against us.

And what’s in it for Singaporeans? Plenty. Of. Job. Opportunities.

Gearing up for the manufacturing industry with SIM

Whether you are already in the manufacturing industry or not, it’s never too late or too difficult to be part of this booming industry.

Just like how the industry evolves over time with new capabilities, you too can equip yourself with relevant skills to jump on the bandwagon.

The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) is a training partner for the advanced manufacturing industry in the SGUnited Skills programme.

The six-month full-time training programme with SIM is open to all Singaporeans and Permanent Residents who have at least two years working experience.

The training programme has two tracks -- management track and executive track -- in the following fields:

Corporate services Compliance management Operations and logistics management Research and project management

The training programme which costs S$500 can be paid with SkillsFuture credits.

For Singaporeans thinking of a mid-career switch, some of you have also received an additional S$500 top-up recently which is valid till Dec. 31, 2025.

That means this course could be free!

Furthermore, trainees will receive a monthly allowance of S$1,200 during these six months.

Really, why choose SIM?

What’s unique about the SGUnited Skills programme at SIM is that SIM will first curate the programme with you through a professional skill assessment with you via their Learner Advisory & Career Centre.

The centre will also provide you with one-on-one career coaching.

Leveraging its network, SIM also collaborates with over 30 reputable industry partners to provide this “through train” programme.

Many of these industry partners deliver the training modules and provide 120-hour industry attachment for trainees to gain practical experience.

There are even recruitment partners that will assist trainees in their job search in the advanced manufacturing industry at the end of training.

This is why you can rest assured that even if you have no prior experience in the manufacturing industry, you are well taken care of under this programme by SIM.

If you’d like to find out more, you can sign up for their online briefing session or read up on the programme here.

