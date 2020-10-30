Back

Handphone seller, 40, to be charged for failing to register for GST for online sales

Businesses or individuals are encouraged to immediately disclose any past tax mistakes.

Jason Fan | October 30, 2020, 12:09 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

A 40-year-old former businessman, Edwin Pang Chung Jie, became the first person to be charged for failing to register for Goods and Services Tax (GST) for online sales, on Friday (Oct. 30).

According to a media release by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), there are severe penalties for tax evasion, and offenders may be brought to court, where they may face a penalty of up to four times the amount of tax evaded, or possibly a jail term.

Tax involved amounted to S$129,411

Pang used to own two sole-proprietorships, Edmobile and Moogi, both of which sells mobile phones and mobile phone accessories online.

He made a number of online sales on various online shopping platforms, including Lazada, Shopee, Qoo10 and Carousell, without registering for GST.

Pang also faced two charges for submitting incorrect income tax returns without reasonable excuse, and another two charges for failing to keep proper records of invoices received by him in relation to his sole-proprietorship's businesses.

According to IRAS, the total tax involved amounted to S$129,411.

There is a reward for informants who provide information on tax evasion

Between 2015 and 2019, IRAS recovered more than S$3.8 million in taxes and penalties from 65 audit cases on taxpayers who operate online businesses.

Some of the compliance issues include the omission of income derived from online business for income tax, making claims made for businesses expenses that are not tax-deductible, and failing to register for GST when the business's 12-month taxable turnover has exceeded S$1 million at the end of the calendar year.

According to IRAS, there is a reward on 15 per cent of the tax recovered, capped at S$100,000, for informants that provide information or documents that lead to a recovery of tax that would have otherwise been lost.

Businesses or individuals are also encouraged to immediately disclose any past tax mistakes, and IRAS will treat such disclosures as mitigating factors when considering action to be taken.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Unsplash.

George Yeo: S'pore's 'Chinese-ness' promotes strong ties with China, but must set itself apart politically

Singapore has to separate its "Chinese-ness" from its political identity as it cannot afford to be seen by ASEAN as a Chinese state in Southeast Asia.

October 30, 2020, 05:47 PM

Jade Rasif's dreams allegedly haunted by female entity for past 13 years, after events in old apartment

'I've lived in eight to nine places since, and in my dreams she's always outside my window.'

October 30, 2020, 05:38 PM

All-you-can-eat halal Thai hotpot buffet at Khatib from S$17.90++, 4th diner dines free from Nov. 2-30

Yum.

October 30, 2020, 04:52 PM

Former UOB relationship manager transfers over S$263,000 from customer's account to his own

Two former bank employees have been issued prohibition orders for fraud and dishonest conduct.

October 30, 2020, 04:45 PM

Politicians in Japan's Chiba city caught sleeping, & online shopping during council session

Human nature.

October 30, 2020, 04:28 PM

ICA video shows officers prying open walls of lorry where 1,034 cartons of vapes were hidden

Cue the intense music.

October 30, 2020, 04:17 PM

Woodlands collision: 8-year-old girl in coma shows signs of responsiveness after a week in ICU

However, she is currently not out of danger.

October 30, 2020, 03:58 PM

7 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 30, 2 locally-transmitted cases

Today's update.

October 30, 2020, 03:55 PM

Kid in S'pore celebrates Halloween with adorable dinosaur costume, goes 'roarrrrrrr!'

Frighteningly cute.

October 30, 2020, 03:27 PM

Play Line Friends merchandise haven opens in Funan mall with 2.8m-tall Sally

Fun times.

October 30, 2020, 02:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.